Here’s what is closed and canceled in South Florida because of Tropical Storm Nicole

The National Hurricane Center nudged its predicted track for Tropical Storm Nicole north toward Melbourne on Tuesday morning, moving Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of uncertainty. But Nicole’s wind field is already nearly the size of the entire state, so its effects will be felt throughout Florida starting as early as Wednesday.

Hurricane watches on Florida’s east coast were upgraded to warnings on Tuesday for most of the coast, except Broward and Miami-Dade, which remained under a hurricane watch and tropical storm watch, respectively.

Several municipalities have already taken measures to help ensure the safety of residents and property. Miami Beach has opened several parking garages to residents to park vehicles from Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., free of charge. You must provide proof of residency when exiting the parking facility.

Available parking garages:

200 7 Street; 512 12 Street; 1301 Collins Avenue; 1557 Washington Avenue; 640 17 Street; 1661 Pennsylvania Avenue; 1900 Bay Road; 340 23 Street; 400 West 42 Street

Events that have been canceled or postponed as well as venues that are closing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to concerns about the weather:

SoundScape Cinema Series: The screening of “In the Heights” scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 has been canceled. A showing of The Mitchells vs. The Machines will be held next week, on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Bass will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10.

Athletic fields at Brian Piccolo, Central Broward, Sunview and Tradewinds will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Deerfield Island Park will close Friday through Sunday and boat owners must secure their vessels.

Light Up Lauderdale has been canceled.

Neighbor Leadership Academy in Broward has been postponed until next week.

The MicroMover (by Circuit) will operate as normal on Tuesday, with service suspended on Wednesday.

Water Trolley Service in Broward is suspended Tuesday through Thursday.

Note: This list will be updated as conditions change.