What’s closed or canceled from the rain and flooding in South Florida

The deluge and flooding in South Florida has closed places and canceled events.

Before heading to an event or venue, check the status. What we know so far:

Libraries

Beside the closure of all public schools, all branches of Broward County libraries are shut “due to hazardous conditions.” Online resources are still available 24/7 at Broward.org/Library. Info: www.broward.org/library

Museums

Incubator/creative laboratory ArtServe notes that while no damage was sustained from the deluge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, it will nonetheless be closed. The facility expects to be back open Friday to launch the “Wellness Exhibition: Fostering Mental and Emotional Health—An Artist’s Journey Through Healing.” Info: www.artserve.org

Charity events

The Neighbors 4 Neighbors 30th Anniversary Event, Carousel of Giving, set for Thursday night, will be postponed. “Looking forward to celebrating soon and thank you so much for understanding this difficult decision we had to make,” says a statement from the nonprofit organization’s CEO Katy Meagher. “At this time, we are turning our focus to providing flood relief to all those who have been affected by yesterday’s storm.” Your ticket will be honored for the new date, she adds. Info: www.neighbors4neighbors.org.

Medical services

Feeling sick? Injured? Know that all outpatient services at Broward Health Medical Center have been canceled. Other services may be impacted as the hospital and some surrounding facilities saw flooding. The Emergency Department remains open for walk-up and EMS transports. Business as usual at all other Broward Health hospitals. Info: www.browardhealth.org

Note: This list will be updated.