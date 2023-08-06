Closed bar in Stockyards catches fire in Fort Worth, fire department call logs say

A closed Stockyards bar caught fire Saturday evening, according to Fort Worth Fire Department call logs.

Several fire crews responded to the former Cantina Cadillac bar at 124 West Exchange Ave. at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The building was built in 1902, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records. It operated as a furniture store for the majority of the 20th century and opened as a bar in 1983.

The fire was still active just before 10 p m , with dozens of units on scene

No other details were immediately available about the status of the fire.