Close races expected in Sudbury and Nickel Belt if federal election called

Political parties in the northeast are ramping up their campaigns and getting their candidates ready ahead of an expected federal election. Speculation is running rampant that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday will call a snap election for Sept. 20.

Nickel Belt and Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing ridings will both see incumbents seeking another term, and all eyes will be on Sudbury as Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre steps down after six years.

“The other nine Northern Ontario ridings, including Parry Sound and Muskoka, all have incumbents running in this election,” said David Tabachnick, a political science professor at Nipissing University.

“To me, that suggests a lot of status quo here in the North. We have six Liberals, two NDP, and two Conservatives right now. But could things change? Absolutely.”

According to 338Canada.com, Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing incumbent MP Carol Hughes is in the safe zone, with projections suggesting that the NDP candidate could walk away with just over half of the vote.

Hughes has been the MP for the traditionally NDP/Liberal riding since 2008, outperforming Conservative party candidate Dave Williamson by more than 6,000 votes in the last federal election.

The projections could fluctuate in this riding as more candidates enter the playing field. Hughes's only rival is Conservative candidate John Sagman, a professional engineer who has worked in the mining and forestry sectors across Canada.

The Algoma region has not elected a Conservative MP since the 1891 federal election.

“It’s very likely that MP Carol Hughes will win, of course, in the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding,” said Tabachnick.

On the other hand, “the Nickel Belt riding trades between the Liberals and the NDP. The incumbent, Marc Serre, has been there since 2015, but there is some uncertainty about what might happen there.”

Liberal Serre will face off against the riding’s NDP candidate and CUPE national health and safety representative Andréanne Chénier, who is expected to give the Liberals a run for their money.

Nickel Belt is a toss-up right now, 338Canada.com says.

The Liberals snagged 19,046 votes compared to the NDP’s 15,656 in 2019.

Charles Humphrey is the Conservative party candidate for Nickel Belt . Crag Gravelle, a 24-year-old from Greater Sudbury hoping to fight for progressive policies to move Canada forward into the future, will run for the Greens.

The Liberal party in Sudbury selected Viviane Lapoint as their candidate. She is up against NDP candidate Nadia Verelli, a former political science professor at Laurentian University who was laid off during that school’s program cuts earlier this year.

Local doctor Ian Symington is the candidate for the federal Conservatives. This is his first time running for office.

Like Nickel Belt, Sudbury is a toss-up as we head into an election, 338Canada.com says.

Race could be unpredictable

Although things look status quo right now, experts say it’s still too early to predict what might happen.

“It is the middle of summer during a global pandemic and the election is not actually looming. I don’t know how many people are really spending that much time thinking about an upcoming election,” said Michael Johns, visiting professor in the politics department at York University.

Johns said that the general political climate in Canada right now is already uncertain without adding the COVID-19 pandemic into the mix.

“You have the Green Party and the Conservatives that seem to be experiencing internal turmoil, and there’s a variety of difficulties and scandals involving the current government. The NDP is trying to gain some traction,” he said.

“Add the pandemic, and it becomes really difficult to forecast what people will be interested in. All of this is adding up to an uncertain election.”

Elections Canada has been watching other nations closely to learn best practices for holding an election during a pandemic and they are prepared for that possibility.

But Johns said what happens with the pandemic will determine what the campaign will be about.

“If things continue to improve, the Liberals might be confident enough that people won’t blame them for what went wrong,” he said.

“If the Delta variant takes hold and vaccine coverage rates aren’t high enough, it would be considered irresponsible to trigger an election at that time.”

When it comes to the big campaign issues, most of northeastern Ontario – and the country as a whole – has its sights set firmly on the future of the country.

“The actual pandemic response will definitely play a role in this election, but I think people desperately want to move beyond the pandemic, and I think there’s some really big questions about what a post-pandemic world looks like,” said Johns.

“The interesting thing about this election is that it will be a lot of forward-thinking. Given current events, everyone is wondering about the future of climate change, Canadian-Indigenous relations, and a post-COVID economy.”

Various issues

The federal government spent an enormous amount of money keeping the economy afloat during the pandemic, providing supports like CERB and buying vaccines, and that bill will eventually come due.

The business community in the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings will be looking to candidates who can listen to their concerns and answer some key questions about COVID-19 recovery.

“They want to know what that recovery will look like. The mitigations that were put in place – how long are they going to be there?” said Neil Milner, board chair of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

“What can the government do to help businesses find workers so they can reopen? What red tape can they get out of the way so that people can focus on their business?”

The pandemic has hit local businesses hard, and many are struggling both financially and to find workers to fill vacant positions. The community will be looking to the federal government for further tax reform so they can recover as quickly as possible.

Canadian-Indigenous relations will also be top of mind for many in light of recent events, including the recovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at Indian Residential Schools.

“There needs to be a commitment, some sort of commission, to help gather the stories, identify the bodies, and have those bodies returned to their communities if they desire that,” said Reg Niganobe, Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation.

“We need something along those lines to document how this happened so that the stories are gathered and shared so that people never forget this took place in Canada.”

Resource and land use will be another major issue for Indigenous populations in terms of the implementation of treaties and equitable partnerships with First Nations communities.

“The federal government could always do much better. I would hope that every candidate is able to point to something on the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples or the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report and push some of these issues forward,” said Niganobe.

“A lot of these reports have the answers in them or at least guidance on how to move forward. The federal government needs the desire and the will to actually execute them.”

As forest fires ravage northwestern Ontario, eastern Manitoba, and western Canada, and tornados touch down as close as Barrie, climate change issues will also be on voters’ minds.

“Climate change is no longer just a Green Party issue. I live in Barrie and my house got hit by that tornado last (month),” said Michael Johns.

“I think the party that is best able to present a vision for the future of Canada and what that world is going to look like will resonate with people.”

Sudbury riding

The Sudbury riding includes many communities within the City of Greater Sudbury, except the Valley, Chelmsford, Azilda and Onaping, and covers 977 square kilometres. It is a traditionally Liberal riding and voters have elected eight Liberal MPs since 1988.

Current MP: Paul Lefebvre (not running again)

Liberal Party of Canada candidate: Viviane Lapoint

New Democratic Party candidate: Nadia Verelli

Conservative Party of Canada candidate: Ian Symington

Nickel Belt riding

The Nickel Belt riding includes communities within the City of Greater Sudbury, West Nipissing, French River, and Markstay-Warren and it covers 30,490 square kilometres. The riding is typically NDP/Liberal leaning.

Current MP: Marc G. Serre

Liberal Party of Canada candidate: Incumbent MP Marc G. Serre

New Democratic Party candidate: Andréanne Chénier

Conservative Party of Canada candidate: Charles Humphrey

Green Party candidate: Craig Gravelle

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding

The Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding includes the eastern, northern and central parts of the Algoma district, the extreme southern part of the Thunder Bay district, all of Manitoulin Island the western Cochrane district. The riding covers 100,103 square kilometres and has had an NDP MP for over ten years.

Current MP: Carol Hughes

New Democratic Party candidate: Incumbent MP Carol Hughes

Conservative Party candidate: John Sagman

