Get Up Close and Personal With the adidas YEEZY 450 Slide

Joining adidas' extensive YEEZY release calendar, the highly-anticipated 450 Slide in "Cream" is soon to be making its debut.

Crafted from a single piece of lightweight EVA foam, the new 450 mimics the signature YEEZY aesthetic, this time boasting a web-like structure as its upper design. Offering a more futuristic approach to a classic slip-on, the new 450 Slide features wavy outsoles and embossed branding, adding to its subtly textured design.

As previously stated by the brand, adidas has confirmed that it's still set to "donate a significant amount to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism," and will also be including blue square pins within select product orders in North America in support of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Take a look at the new YEEZY 450 SLIDE above, set to be released on August 2 via adidas with a retail price $110 USD.

