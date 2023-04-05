OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Close of Offer

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the ‘Offer’) to raise up to £175 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years as set out in a prospectus dated 10 November 2022, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now closed in respect of new applications.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75



