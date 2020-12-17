Final stretch on COVID-19 economic relief, but no deal yet

·5 min read

WASHINGTON — Congressional negotiators on the long-delayed $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package worked through a handful of remaining holdups Thursday as they laboured to seal a final agreement for more help to businesses and the unemployed and new stimulus payments to most Americans.

Top congressional leaders also finally acknowledged they will have to pass a temporary governmentwide funding bill to avoid a partial shutdown Friday at midnight, though House leaders haven't scheduled a vote yet.

The central elements of the hard-fought aid compromise appeared in place: More than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

But hang-ups involving Federal Reserve powers, state and local government matching requirements for disaster grants, and myriad smaller disagreements over non-pandemic add-ons have slowed progress, aides involved in the negotiations said.

A top negotiator warned that the current set of problems could knock the talks off track.

“Do we want to lapse into politics as usual and let negotiations lose steam? Do we want to haggle and spar like this was an ordinary political exercise?" asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Or on the other hand, after months of inaction, do we want to move swiftly and with unusual bipartisanship to close out our issues, seal the deal, and write text that can quickly pass into law?"

McConnell's warning came as negotiators sought to fine-tune difficult compromises to complete the second major relief package of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark CARES Act in March, which delivered $1.8 trillion in aid and more generous jobless benefits and direct payments to individuals. Since then, Democrats have repeatedly called for further major steps to provide relief and battle the pandemic, while Republicans have sought to more fully reopen the economy and to avoid padding the government's $27 trillion debt.

The urgency was underscored Thursday by the weekly unemployment numbers, which revealed that 885,000 people applied for jobless benefits last week, the highest weekly total since September, as spiking coronavirus cases threaten the economy’s recovery.

President-elect Joe Biden is eager for an aid package to prop up the economy and deliver direct aid to the jobless and hungry, even though the package falls short of what Democrats want. He called the emerging version “an important down payment" and promised more help next year.

“We made some progress this morning," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as she entered the Capitol on Thursday.

The details were still being worked out, but more than $300 billion in subsidies for business, including a second round of “ paycheque protection" payments to especially hard-hit businesses, are locked in, as is $25 billion to help struggling renters with their payments, a temporary 15% or so increase in food stamp benefits, additional farm subsidies, and a $10 billion bailout for the Postal Service.

Some Democrats also mourned the exclusion of a $500 million aid package to help states run their elections. The money was seen as urgent this summer to help jurisdictions more safely administer their elections in the middle of the pandemic. But with the election over, momentum for the money has gone away.

The emerging package was serving as a magnet for adding on other items, and the two sides continued to swap offers. It was apparent that another temporary spending bill would be needed to prevent a government shutdown. That was likely to easily pass, though possibly not until the last minute.

“If we need to further extend the Friday funding deadline before final legislation can pass in both chambers, I hope we’ll extend it for a very, very short window of time,” McConnell said.

House leaders are hoping to vote by Friday on the massive package, which would combine the COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding bill and a host of other remaining congressional business, including extending expiring tax breaks and passing other unfinished legislation.

The frightening, record surge in COVID caseloads and deaths, combined with troubling economic indicators, however, is mandating an agreement, though the emerging package contains less economic stimulus than the March aid bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell successfully pushed to get Democrats to drop their much-sought $160 billion state and local government aid package while giving up a key priority of his own — a liability shield for businesses and other institutions like universities fearing COVID-19 lawsuits. Democrats cited other gains for states and localities in the emerging deal such as help for transit systems, schools and vaccine distribution.

The addition of the $600 direct payments came after recent endorsements from both President Donald Trump and progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who remains dissatisfied about the overall package.

Pressure for a deal is intense. Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people. Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic. And money is needed to distribute new vaccines that are finally offering hope for returning the country to a semblance of normalcy.

The looming agreement follows efforts by a bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers to find middle ground between a $2.4 trillion House bill and a $500 billion GOP measure fashioned by McConnell.

Their $908 billion proposal has served as a template for the talks, although the bipartisan group, led by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, favoured aid to states and localities instead of another round of stimulus payments. The CARES Act provided for $1,200 payments per individual and $500 per child.

“I think that the work that our bipartisan group did really helped to stimulate this," Collins said.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • NBA championship odds: LeBron, Anthony Davis and Lakers are an overwhelming favorite to repeat

    If you want to bet on a Lakers repeat, the odds won't be very good.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • 8 bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors

    Here are eight bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming season.

  • Heisman Watch: How Trevor Lawrence can win the Heisman on Saturday

    A big game on Saturday and an Alabama split could win the presumptive No. 1 pick the award.

  • Swedish team responds to match-fixing claims after weird loss

    The gambling trends on the Swedish hockey game were so unusual that some books completely disabled betting before Mora mounted a huge comeback.

  • Kawhi Leonard shows off a tiny bit of personality in entertaining 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' segment

    Is Kawhi Leonard really a "fun guy?" Let's find out.

  • Ex-Browns coach to call plays for Giants against Cleveland

    CLEVELAND — Freddie Kitchens was fired after one stormy, discouraging season as Browns coach.This weekend he'll get a shot at some personal payback.Kitchens will call plays for New York on Sunday night against Cleveland after Giants offensive co-ordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.Kitchens is coaching New York's tight ends this season, but it was innovative play-calling when he was elevated during the 2018 season from running backs coach to interim co-ordinator that helped him get Cleveland's coaching gig.It's an interesting twist for a matchup that already has high stakes for both teams as they push to make the playoffs.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who replaced Kitchens, isn't expecting the Giants to do much differently.“First of all, I hope Coach Garrett is feeling OK,” Stefanski said opening his Zoom call. “I don’t think it changes much. They have an offensive philosophy that they believe in. I don’t think it changes much regardless of who is calling the plays on Sunday. ”Kitchens was a popular choice when owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam hired the former Alabama quarterback, who endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his straight forward approach, Southern drawl, connection Browns QB Baker Mayfield and aggressive play-calling.But a 2019 season that began with massive expectations — and talk of playoffs — quickly fizzled as the Browns underachieved, finished 6-10 and Kitchens was added to the long list of Cleveland coaching failures.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Stuck on a present for the fitness lover, yogi or hiker? Give them the gift of choice with a gift card

    A couple even have an extra incentive to sweeten the deal.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Who will be the playoff heroes?

    The Saints are coming off a tough loss, but Taysom Hill has top-five fantasy upside against the Chiefs. What other surprises do our analysts see coming in Week 15?

  • Kerri Einarson, Brad Gushue to form Canada's newest mixed doubles curling team

    Last year's Scotties and Brier champions are joining forces to form Canada's newest mixed doubles curling team. Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue have made it official that they will be competing as a team at the upcoming mixed doubles national championship set to take place in mid-March at the Calgary bubble.  "I'm so excited for it. It's definitely going to be lots of fun and I'm looking forward to teaming up with Brad and having the fans cheer us on," Einarson told CBC Sports. The two skips are still trying to figure out who's going to be doing most of the sweeping. "I think we're going to play like skips, throw it pure and watch it go," Gushue said. "I don't think there's going to be a lot of high-intensity sweeping. For both of us, we haven't swept that much in a long time. We'll make it up as we go." Gushue is an Olympic champion, world champion and three-time Brier winner from St. John's, N.L. Einarson, who is from Gimli, Man., won her first-ever Scotties title with her new all-skip rink last February in Moose Jaw, Sask. Both teams did not get the chance to represent Canada at the world championships due to the pandemic. Einarson, who has never played in a competitive mixed doubles event before, says she'll be leaning on Gushue. "I'm pretty excited about it. I haven't played mixed doubles before. Brad will have to teach me the ropes," Einarson said. "Brad sent me a text message this summer asking if I was interested in playing mixed doubles. I had been wanting to play and had been asked to play by a few people. Brad is such an amazing player and so smart on the ice I couldn't say no." Einarson one of the best rock-throwers Gushue, who previously played with Einarson's third Val Sweeting, said he was considering a number of other curlers but considers Einarson one of the best rock-throwers in the game. "If she plays like she did at last year's Scotties, we're going to be a force. I watched her at the Scotties last year and was so impressed with her skill level and composure. Her draw weight was so good," Gushue said. There's just one hitch: while Einarson and Gushue will both be competing as Team Canada at the Scotties and Brier in the Calgary bubble, they may not actually get the chance to practise together once before heading into the mixed doubles national championship. "I'm not exactly sure what it looks like yet. We might get some practise ice before we play a game," Einarson said. "You just get thrown into it because you know you haven't been on the ice together." Gushue isn't overly concerned about how much time they'll get on the ice prior to the national championship, which is scheduled to begin March 18 at the Markin McPhail Arena in Calgary.  "If she plays like she did at last year's Scotties I don't have to do very much," Gushue said. "She can be so good when she's on. I think if she's hot during that week it's going to give us one hell of a shot at winning it." Since mixed doubles was added to the Olympic program prior to Pyeongchang 2018, Canadian curlers have certainly started focusing on the new discipline in a much more meaningful way.  Morris, Lawes poster children for mixed-doubles John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes became the poster children for the sport after not only winning the first-ever Canadian Olympic qualifier trials but the historic inaugural Olympic gold in the sport.  It's been well documented the two only practised for about 30 minutes on ice in Winnipeg before entering the trials.  The one concern for Einarson and Gushue, because the ultimate goal would be to represent Canada at the Olympics, is that should either of their foursomes earn a berth to the 2022 Beijing Games, they would not be able to compete in both disciplines as it stands right now. WATCH | Morris, Lawes capature Olympic gold: Curling Canada has said that it does not want athletes competing in both events at the Olympics, mostly to ensure both teams are as rested and prepared as possible. But both Gushue and Einarson disagree with that decision. "We've worked so hard. I think you should be able to do both," Einarson said. "If we want to do both I think we should be able to do both." Gushue echoes his new mixed partner's sentiments. "I didn't necessarily agree with that decision the first time around. If you're committed to a team, I think you should have the opportunity to play it out to the end. If you win both, good for you. It'll be busy but it's upon you to figure out how it's all going to work," Gushue said. "That would be pretty special for that individual and for the sport." The mixed doubles Olympic qualifiers will most likely take place in early January 2022 in a host site that has yet to be determined. Because of the pandemic Curling Canada is still trying to figure out how teams will qualify for the event.

  • Boston College tight end Hunter Long declares for NFL draft

    Boston College junior Hunter Long, who led all tight ends in yards receiving and catches this season, has declared his eligibility for the NFL draft.“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL draft,” coach Jeff Hafley said. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”A New Hampshire native, Long finished with 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. His 57 receptions in 2020 is second in school history only to Pete Mitchell’s 66 in 1993.Long also totalled 685 yards and five touchdowns this year to help the Eagles finish their season at 6-5.The Associated Press

  • Bowl projections: North Carolina moves up to the Orange Bowl

    The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.

  • NBA Foundation announces first $2 million in grant awards

    NEW YORK — The NBA Foundation has chosen the initial seven recipients of grants from the newly created group, the first step toward what the league has promised will be at least $300 million in money designed to spur additional economic empowerment in Black communities.Those first grants, announced Thursday, totalled $2 million. They went to the following groups: exalt, Management Leadership for Tomorrow, Marcus Graham Project, Operation DREAM, The Knowledge House, TEAM Inc., and the Youth Empowerment Project.Plans to create the NBA Foundation began in June and were finalized by the NBA’s Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association in early August. Each of the NBA’s 30 governors must commit $1 million in each of the next 10 years to the foundation.Thursday’s seven grant recipients focus on matters such as criminal justice system avoidance for youth; professional job coaching; increasing diversity in media; mentoring and more.The foundation has also selected Greg Taylor as its first executive director. Taylor will assume the role Jan. 4 after more than seven years with the NBA, most recently serving as the league’s Senior Vice-President of Player Development.The foundation’s board includes NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler, NBA Board of Governors chairman Larry Tanenbaum from the Toronto Raptors, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris and Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes. They were selected in October, and it took just over two months for the first grants to become reality.The foundation is separate from the league’s newly created social justice coalition, which was created after the Milwaukee Bucks led a leaguewide stoppage of the NBA playoffs in August in response to the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin and other similar incidents that sparked national outrage this year. The league formed the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition last month, has seated a board that includes team governors, coaches, players and executives and met for the first time earlier this month.That coalition focuses on voting access and criminal justice reform.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons.Zunino's contract, announced Wednesday, includes a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $4 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. The option price would escalate to $5 million if he appears in 80 games next season, $6 million if he appears in 90 games and $7 million if he appears in 100 games or is traded during 2021.Zunino appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, for Tampa Bay in 2020. The 29-year-old is considered a solid defender and has significant power but has struggled to make contact. He hit .147 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 2020.During the Rays post-season run to the American League pennant, Zunino hit .170 but had four home runs and drove in eight. He became the first player in major league history to hit under .150 in the regular season and then hit multiple homers in the post-season, according to Stats LLC.Tampa Bay declined Zunino’s $4.5 million option for 2021 following the Rays’ World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.The Rays also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and catcher Joe Odom. All three received invites to major league spring training.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • PSG worries players mentally tired against Lille

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is worried his players are mentally tired already and the timing is bad because they go to French league leader Lille on Sunday.Lille has lost once in 15 league games for the least defeats of any side, emerging as a candidate to end PSG's run of three straight titles.“It’s a big challenge for us because there’s some mental fatigue on our part. We have to be ready,” Tuchel says. “We’re realistic, the rest of the season will be tough.”Tuchel's claim about tiredness has not been levelled by Lille coach Christophe Galtier, whose side has also played 21 games including six in the Europa League.However, Tuchel is under greater pressure given the vast means at his disposal.PSG has lost four games and battled through others in a championship it usually dominates. Since Qatari backer QSI pumped hundreds of millions into the club after taking over nine years ago, PSG has won the league every year except in 2012 and '17.A scrappy home success against struggling Lorient on Wednesday was in large part due to the visiting side's poor finishing. Lose to Lille and PSG will be four points adrift of the leader.Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been scoring regularly, as usual, but Angel Di Maria's form has dipped. The tricky Argentina winger has lost his starting place to Rafinha, who has played well since joining in October.“Things are easier at the moment for Rafinha. But I'm not going to stop believing in Angel,” Tuchel says. “He's in my head, in my heart, and I believe in him. He's just waiting for something to click.”PSG faces multiple threats from Lille, which beat Serie A leader AC Milan 3-0 away in the Europa League and has lost just twice overall.Attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici has 11 goals this season, including consecutive hat tricks in Europe. Turkish countryman Burak Yilmaz provides a constant threat at centre forward. His combination of physical strength, close control and powerful finishing are a handful for defenders.Goal-scoring winger Jonathan Bamba highlights the flanks with skill and pace, while the side is expertly anchored by tough-tackling holding midfielder Benjamin Andre. Behind him, veteran centre half Jose Fonte and goalkeeper Mike Maignan are among the best in France in their positions.PSG's depleted defence could come under pressure late in the game, too, from American striker Timothy Weah. He played a handful of games for PSG two seasons ago, and scored his first league goal for Lille on Wednesday after coming off the bench.His father George Weah starred for PSG as a striker in the 1990s. “Mister George,” as he was affectionately known in France during his playing days with Monaco and PSG, is Liberia's president."I don't think he even knows that we're playing against Paris,” the 20-year-old Timothy says with a laugh. “But he played for Paris and has a history with the club. I also played for Paris and it's a very important game for me. I want to play in it and win.”Tired or not.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • In appreciation of Manny Pacquiao on his 42nd birthday

    Manny Pacquiao’s contributions to boxing are vast, but they’re dwarfed by his contributions to society at large.

  • Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; Freddie Kitchens to call plays in revenge game vs. Browns

    Jason Garrett will miss Sunday's game against the Browns, giving Freddie Kitchens a shot at redemption.

  • Landmark College Athletes Bill of Rights to be introduced in Congress

    A bill written by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker seeks to grant college athletes numerous rights the NCAA has refused to give them.