‘Close to home.’ TV reporter covering Nashville shooting shares her own survival story

A Tennessee reporter covering a deadly school shooting took time to share her own survival story on air.

Joylyn Bukovac said she was a teenager in 2010 when gunfire erupted at her middle school in Madison, Alabama.

“This is something that hits very close to home for me,” Bukovac, a reporter at WSMV, said in a video clip posted to Twitter. “Many of you might not know this, but I’m actually a school shooting survivor.”

Bukovac told her TV station that covering the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School reminded her of what she witnessed in 2010. Six people — including three children aged 9 — were killed at the school on Monday, March 27, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

“I don’t talk about it much, but I think about what happened on February 5, 2010 often,” Bukovac wrote on Twitter. “I just want people to know they aren’t alone.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

