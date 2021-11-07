Close To Me features one thing that all Sunday night dramas seem to have

Photo credit: Channel 4

The new Channel 4 psychological drama Close To Me has all the makings of an addicting Sunday night drama.

There's the barely-breathing body of a woman at the bottom of a majestic staircase, the overly-worried husband tending to her and her conveniently missing memories, and the various frustrating questions that don't get asked or answered.

There is also another thing that we can all agree on when it comes to these types of shows: they all live in exceptional homes that are, depending on location, worth much more than the average British family would be living in.

The six-part series opens with wife and mother Jo (Gladiator's Connie Nielsen) lying barely conscious at the bottom of the stairs with blood pouring from a head wound.

It is based on the novel by Amanda Reynolds and follows Jo as she attempts to fill in the missing months of her life and the events that led to her falling – or being pushed – down the stairs.

However, what it also asks is if Kevin McCloud has been round documenting the building of such a stunning structure for Grand Designs and if he mocked the décor, or laughed at how long you'd estimated the build to take.

The fact that these shows feature houses like this more and more often isn't lost on the viewing public over on Twitter.

On user tweeted: "In these Sunday-night dramas, it would make a change if the protagonists lived in an average ordinary kind of house!#CloseToMe."

Another wrote: "Watching #CloseToMe ticking all the British thriller Sunday night boxes so far. Seaside town, check. Sinister middle-class husband, check. Modern architecture house, check."

A third viewer wrote: "One day Channel 4 might set one of their dramas in a bog standard 2 up 2 down instead of something from Grand Designs… #CloseToMe."

Close To Me airs on Channel 4.

