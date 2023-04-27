Close call: Did De’Aaron Fox foul reaction almost get him ejected from Game 5?

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox appeared to come dangerously to being ejected Wednesday from Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors after expressing frustration toward the refs late in the third quarter.

Going for a loose ball with less than 2 seconds left in the quarter, Fox got tied up with Warriors forward Draymond Green near the half-court line. As the two fought for the ball, Fox was called for a foul.

A disgusted Fox swiped his arm through the air at the call, and referee Tony Brothers appeared ready to call a technical foul, briefly flinching toward his whistle before ultimately not picking up.

Because Fox already picked up a technical earlier in the game, after disagreeing with a ref’s no-call, a second technical would have resulted in Fox’s automatic ejection.

Teammate Trey Lyles quickly came to Fox’s side, holding him back and calming him down. Fox stayed in the game, while Green made one of two free throws to put the Warriors up 99-90 going into the fourth quarter.

Commentators for the national TV broadcast on TNT opined that Brothers may have called the technical foul if Fox didn’t already have one, spurring some discussion about consistency in officiating.

“Tony reached for the whistle,” color analyst Stan Van Gundy said. “That is almost always a technical in this league now, but Tony Brothers, he did not want to eject De’Aaron Fox for this game. That’s why he did it.”

Van Gundy added later, in the fourth quarter: “I have no problem with the referees understanding the emotion, not being quick to a technical, but look, we’ve got to have some consistency across the league on what constitutes a technical foul and what doesn’t.”

He argued that Fox’s actions and a similar outburst by Green in the fourth quarter would be considered “blatant” technical fouls during the regular season.

Fans argued on social media about whether Fox should have gotten the second technical foul.

De'Aaron Fox was very close to get his 2nd technical foul and an ejection from the game with this one. Tony Brothers keeps it as a common foul. With replays. pic.twitter.com/CVl5brrklr — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 27, 2023

How the hell is De Aaron Fox not get his second technical for the gesture? The refs has to be consistent but of course they won’t eject the other teams best player in a crucial game unless you are Draymond Green. Just saying — Sab Mariano (@MariaSD_M) April 27, 2023

De’Aaron Fox lucky not to have been issued his second technical as he emphatically waived in dismissal of Tony Brothers calling him for a loose ball foul as he hit the deck with Draymond Green. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 27, 2023

Tony Brothers allowing De'Aaron Fox to have a moment and not let it result in a tech. Great to see. I remember asking Reggie Jackson about his favorite referee earlier this season. He said Brothers mainly due to the fact Brothers will let players at least talk to him about calls. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 27, 2023

how did de’aaron fox not get a technical foul? — John (@JN31802) April 27, 2023