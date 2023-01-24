Doomsday Clock 2023 time says the world is closer than ever to global catastrophe

Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The world is closer to annihilation than it has ever been since the first nuclear bombs were released at the close of World War II, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said Tuesday. The time on the Doomsday Clock moved forward from 100 seconds to midnight to 90 seconds to midnight.

It’s a reset of what has come to be known as the Doomsday Clock, a decades-long project of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists featuring a clock face where midnight represents Armageddon.

The world is facing a gathering storm of extinction-level consequences, exacerbated by the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This explains why the clock has now been moved even closer to midnight, said Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The threats are even more acute, and the failures of leadership even more damning. We live today in a world of interlocking crises, each illustrating the unwillingness of leaders to act in the true long-term interests of their people," she said.

The Bulletin was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists who helped develop the first atomic weapons at the Manhattan Project. Two years later they launched the clock as a way to warn humanity just how close to nuclear apocalypse the world was.

ANALYSIS: Why any use of nuclear weapons would be a disaster

"It's a way to remind people of issues that are so big they post a threat to civilization as a whole," said Steve Fetter, a professor of public policy at the University of Maryland and member of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, which sets the clock each year.

Watch the 2023 Doomsday Clock announcement:

The clock has ticked minutes or seconds toward or away from catastrophe over the years. Wars bring it closer, treaties and cooperation further away.

For the past two years, it has been stuck at 100 seconds to midnight. In recent years, the threat of human-caused disasters such as climate change has also been factored into the clock's setting.

Here's what to know:

Why did the Doomsday Clock tick forward to 90 seconds to midnight?

The movement of the clock to just 90 seconds to midnight sends a message that the situation is urgent, with possible broad consequences and long-standing effects, said the Bulletin's president, Rachel Bronson.

"What we're conveying with this clock move is things are not going in the right direction, and they haven't been going in the right direction. Those who are listening who say 'The world doesn't feel safer today,' – they're not alone," she said.

Their hope is that this year's announcement will focus world awareness and push people towards action and away a business as usual mindset. Scientists are unequivocal, said Robinson.

"Leaders, wake up! This is your responsibility. This is on your watch," she said.

Climate change is also a concern

“These years leading up to 2030, from a climate and biodiversity perspective, are probably the most important years in human history because either we will do what the scientists are telling us to do or we will condemn future generations to a terrible world,” said Robinson.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the strains that put on European energy has resulted in increased use of greenhouse gas-producing coal and oil.

READ MORE: Europe's energy woes worsen as Russia cripples Ukraine nuclear plant, cuts off Nord Stream pipeline

The good news is that there’s been a tremendous expansion in innovation around renewable energy and the coming generation is deeply engaged in the issue, said Sivan Kartha, a senior scientist at the Stockholm Environmental Institute and a member of the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board.

“The generation that’s growing up now, the generation that will be our leaders in the future, is fired up about climate change,” he said.

“Our generation has been talking about climate change as a problem for future generations. This is the future generation that’s coming up now, and that will see the potential very dire impacts. And so their motivation, their energy and their seriousness about climate change is (different) in a way the former generations hasn't been.”

Who sets the Doomsday Clock?

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists for decades has regularly published a new Doomsday Clock setting, showing just how close – or far – its experts believe humanity is from the brink.

The clock “conveys how close we are to destroying our civilization with dangerous technologies of our own making," according to the group.

Tuesday's update is the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 renewed fears of global nuclear war.

Historically, the clock has measured the danger of nuclear disaster, but that's not the only apocalyptic scenario being considered. Climate change, bioterrorism, artificial intelligence and the damage done by mis- and disinformation also have been included in the mix of possible cataclysms.

The 22 members of the Science and Security Board are asked two questions that help them determine the clock's new setting for the year:

  • Is humanity safer or at greater risk this year than last year?

  • Is humanity safer or at greater risk compared to the 76 years the clock has been set?

More: 'Nuclear nightmare' ticks closer: Why any use of nuclear weapons would be a disaster

Who started the Doomsday Clock?

In 1945, on the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, scientists who had worked on the Manhattan Project that built the world's first atomic bombs began publishing a mimeographed newsletter called The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Two years later, as those same scientists contemplated a world in which two atomic weapons had been used in Japan, they gathered to discuss the threat to humanity posed by nuclear war. Their worry was that the public didn't realize just how dangerous — and different — nuclear weapons were from the warfare humanity has grappled with for tens of thousands of years.

"It was way back after the nuclear genie broke in the 1940s that the scientists came to the politicians and said, 'Look, this is too dangerous to leave to state rivalry. We have to do something about controlling the genie,'" said Paul Hare, who teaches global studies at Boston University and was former British diplomat who headed the United Kingdom’s department of nuclear non-proliferation.

It came to be called the Doomsday Clock.

The yearly setting isn't meant to scare people, but instead to remind regular people and the governments they elect how much power they have to change scenarios and move things to a calmer and safer place.

Doomsday history since 1947

Key events in history

Dig Deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Doomsday Clock time ticks forward amid nuclear fears

