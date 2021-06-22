So close you can almost taste it

President Joe Biden won't hit his July 4th vaccine goal, but it's pretty close. Voters in NYC headed to the polls to pick their next mayor. And a cryptocurrency crash wiped out gains.

US won't hit Biden's July 4 goal

Just a few more weeks, and they'd have had it. The White House conceded Tuesday that it would fall short of its goal to get 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Fourth of July, although it said some age groups will hit the target. At least 70% of Americans ages 30 and older have received at least one shot, and based on current estimates, the administration is on track to hit the 70% target for those age 27 and older by the Fourth of July weekend. Getting at least one shot into the arms of 70% of all adults will take a few more weeks, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. Where the country has more work to do, he said, is among 18- to 26-year-olds. "The reality is many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them, and they've been less eager to get the shot," he said.

Fact check: Are COVID-19 vaccines magnetic?

Highly contagious delta variant likely to become dominant in the US.

Walgreens offers incentives to get vaccinations at its stores.

Indira Cisneron holds her son German Vazquez while waiting to get her first COVID-19 vaccine shot as her other son Gabriel Vasquez, left, 13, waits in southwest Detroit.

What happened in Arvada?

A police officer, bystander and suspect were killed in a suburban Denver shopping district, and authorities tried to determine Tuesday what prompted the shooting spree. The shooting Monday afternoon in Old Town Arvada came two days after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed three gun control bills in response to a gunman's rampage at a Boulder supermarket 20 miles away that killed that 10 people three months ago. Arvada police provided few details on the carnage.

In Missouri, at least three people were killed and four were injured Monday night in a shooting in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. Police found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds outside a convenience store. A third man's body was found in a nearby schoolyard with gunshot wounds to his torso. Four more people, ages 28 to 47, were found with gunshot wounds. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said there is no known motive for the shooting.

What everyone's talking about

New Yorkers cast votes for mayor

It's a big deal in the Big Apple. New Yorkers headed to the polls Tuesday to pick their next mayor in what could be one of the most consequential elections in the city's recent history. The winner of the crowded Democratic primary in New York City is all but sure to win the general election in November, and voters will pick the nominee using ranked choice voting, a new twist to the mayoral election. Coupled with the ranked choice system and the tightly contested race, an increased number of absentee ballots means the winner won't be announced on election night. New Yorkers will probably have to wait until July for a full count.

New York City mayoral race: What to know about the candidates, issues and why a 'progressive' isn't leading the way.

Ranked choice voting takes center stage in New York City's mayoral election.

Real quick

New Jersey city is replacing its Christopher Columbus statue with one honoring Harriet Tubman.

Federal judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in D.C.'s Lafayette Park.

The Ball Mudder machine: Is this the fix for baseball's sticky situation?

U.N. says Great Barrier Reef is 'in danger,' but Australia doesn't agree.

Senate blocks voting rights bill

Stalling the Democratic legislation aimed at countering recent restrictive state measures pursued in Republican-led states, the Senate failed to advance a sweeping voting rights bill Tuesday. In a vote of 50-50, the For the People Act fell short of the 60 needed to overcome a GOP filibuster. Democrats say the bill is necessary because Republican-led states introduced a slew of voting restrictions that civil rights groups fear could suppress marginalized groups and make it harder to vote overall. Republicans slam the legislation as overreaching, arguing elections should be left to the states, not the federal government. Just hours before the vote, Democrats achieved a unified caucus with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announcing he'd back the legislation to move forward. But despite Democrats having a united vote to advance it, the bill was never expected to advance.

Early voting, redistricting: What's in the Democrats' voting rights bill going up for a vote in the Senate?

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., an infrastructure negotiator, works with other Democrats in a basement room at the Capitol on June 16.

Crypto crash wipes out gains

Extending a run of wild swings, cryptocurrencies gyrated sharply Tuesday, and for the first time since January, bitcoin – the world’s most popular digital coin – briefly dropped below $30,000. It erased its gains for 2021 before recovering to trade at $32,453.90, according to CoinGecko, a crypto market data site. Bitcoin shed more than 10%, losing more than half its value since hitting a record high in April. That's after a tremendous performance in 2020, when the digital currency surged more than 300%.

So what happened? Here's why cryptos are falling – and what's to come.

A break from the news

