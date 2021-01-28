Cloris Leachman remembered by Mel Brooks, John Stamos, and more: 'She is irreplaceable'

Rachel Yang
·6 min read

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Mel Brooks, John Stamos, and Ed Asner are among the stars sharing tributes to Cloris Leachman, who died Wednesday at age 94. The Emmy- and Oscar-winning actress, a comedic force across film and television, was remembered by many for her talent, ribald humor, and kindness.

Brooks, who directed Leachman in movies like Young Frankenstein and High Anxiety, tweeted, "Such sad news — Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set.

"Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher," Brooks added, referencing her role in 1974's Young Frankenstein. "She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

Asner, Leachman's Mary Tyler Moore Show costar, shared a sweet photo of the two on Twitter.

"A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling," Asner wrote.

Full House stars John Stamos and Bob Saget both reflected on what it was like for Leachman to poke fun at them on Comedy Central's Roast of Bob Saget.

Stamos shared a clip of Leachman's bit in the 2008 roast, during which she said, "I'm not here to roast Bob Saget. I'm here to f--- John Stamos."

"God I loved her. RIP #CLORISLEACHMAN," the actor tweeted.

Saget also said he had "the pleasure of being roasted by" Leachman.

"So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman," he tweeted. "Beyond being an Academy Award winner, her hilarious role in 'Young Frankenstein,' and being 'Phyllis,' I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones."

Leachman's other past costars, like Ellen DeGeneres and Lea Thompson, also spoke highly of working with the legend.

"Cloris Leachman played my mother on my second sitcom. I always considered myself lucky for having the chance to work with her. She will be missed," DeGeneres wrote.

Back to the Future star Thompson called the performer a "treasure," and recalled "carrying her over my shoulder in #thebeverlyhillbillies. Small but mighty."

Actor Elias Toufexis remembered a time working with Leachman when she got fed up with his wife texting him on set and sent a hilarious video message to her: "Michelle, darling. Shut the f--- up."

"God bless and Rest In Peace to the wonderful Cloris Leachman. She was just the f---ing best (she would have wanted me to swear)," he wrote in an earlier tweet.

Here are additional social media tributes from Wanda Sykes, Viola Davis, Edgar Wright, and others:

Leachman's manager, Juliet Green, told EW on Wednesday that "it's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time."

"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face," she wrote in a statement. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic. She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals."

