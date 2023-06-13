‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Trailer: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx Uncover a Sci-Fi Conspiracy (Video)

If Netflix were a theatrical studio, we’d say that they were releasing the trailer for “They Cloned Tyrone” to be attached to opening weekend prints of “Extraction 2,” which has been in very limited theatrical release since last weekend and debuts on streaming this Friday. Offering the latest look at the next “big” Netflix original concurrently with the launch of the most recent biggie is pretty par for the course.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who previously wrote or co-wrote films like “Creed II,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and the recently-released (on Peacock) LeBron James biopic “Shooting Stars.” This Black List script, penned by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (who also shares credit with Taylor on the two LeBron James-specific titles) looks to have become a peppy caper-ish genre throwback. The trailer lays out the tone and hints at the plot, all set to Rockwell’s 80’s single “Somebody’s Watching Me.”

The comic conspiracy tale stars, stars John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Breaking”), Teyonah Parris (“Chi-Raq,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Jamie Foxx (“Project Power,” “Day Job”) as three locals (a hustler, a pimp and a prostitute) who discover a diabolical conspiracy right beneath their feet. As one can surmise from the title, the devious goings-on involve cloning, possibly Tryone played by Tyler Antonius. The picture also features David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland, who (total speculation) might be riffing on his creepy mad scientist character from “Dark City.”

The picture will hopefully continue a mini-wave of Netflix giving Jamie Foxx a chance to take the lead in completely mainstream, unapologetically pulpy genre flicks. And it’ll hopefully give fans of John Boyega more evidence that there’s more to life than “Star Wars” sequels. As for Paris, it’ll offer yet more proof that actresses can hang out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — she plays an adult Monica Rambeau in “WandaVision” and this November’s “The Marvels” — and still have time to diversify their portfolio.

“They Cloned Tyrone” will have its premiere at the American Black Film Festival on June 14.

