‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Gives Netflix the Top 5 Streaming Ranks | Charts

Made-for-streaming movies still don’t seem to be clicking with viewers — unless they’re on Netflix. Three original films, the Jamie Foxx-produced-and-starring “They Cloned Tyrone,” action film “Hidden Strike,” and rom-com “Happiness for Beginners,” were notable new entries for Netflix this week, placing second, fifth, and seventh, respectively, on this week’s Wrap Report for the week of July 24-30.

Demographic details for “They Cloned Tyrone,” July 24-30, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

“Tyrone” is one of the latest examples of Netflix leaning into diverse casts within its programming. Data shows that greater on-screen representation has the potential to increase viewership overall as well as among diverse populations, and this movie was no exception. The sci-fi/comedy/mystery film features a predominantly Black cast, and was especially popular with Black households, overindexing by 159% compared to the national average over the first three days of its release.

Over 930,000 households tuned into “Happiness for Beginners” during its opening weekend on the platform. While the film starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes failed to garner the attention of some of the streamer’s more recent romantic comedies including “Your Place or Mine,” it still managed to outpace others including “Love & Gelato.”

Top streaming shows, July 24-30, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

Meanwhile, Netflix TV series demonstrated sustained popularity as several remained on the charts from last week. Season 3 of the romantic drama series “Sweet Magnolias” even moved into the top spot for the first time since its July 20 release. The sports-adjacent series “Quarterback,” fantasy drama “The Witcher,” and the legal drama “Suits” remain on the charts in the third, fourth and ninth spots this week.

“Suits” is especially noteworthy for making the charts for the fourth consecutive week, as the USA series has proven to be a major hit with audiences since Netflix added several seasons to its library in June.

“Secret Invasion,” the Disney+ MCU series, landed at No. 6 in its fifth week. The blockbuster film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” came in at No. 7 for Paramount+, and Apple TV+ series “Hijack” completed the top 10.

Top linear shows, July 24-30, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

On broadcast television, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” found itself atop the chart for the second consecutive week, with a second Sunday-night show coming in at No. 7. “American Ninja Warrior” was No. 2 this week, giving NBC the top two spots.

ABC’s game shows and reality competitions rounded out the rest of the top five, with “The Bachelorette” at No. 3, and two episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” coming in at Nos. 4 and 5 (a third “Wheel” also lands at No. 9 this week). CBS’s “FBI” and two ABC programs, “Celebrity Family Feud” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” rounded out the top 10.

