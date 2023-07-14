‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

Welcome to the Glen, where the community enjoys their life doing daily activities like shopping, attending church and spending time with family and friends….but is there something taking place right before their eyes that they don’t know about?

In Juel Taylor’s “The Cloned Tyrone” — his feature film directorial debut — viewers are introduced to Fontaine (John Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx). Together the trio embark on a series on strange adventures that eventually lead them to discovering an insidious plot put together by the government.

The Netflix film was written by Taylor and his writing partner Tony Rettenmaier, and comes out in select theaters on Friday, and will hit Netflix screens globally on Friday, July 21. Here’s the cast and character guide for “They Cloned Tyrone.”