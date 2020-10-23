A Clog-Shopping Guide: From The Good To The Rad & The Fugly

Fashion may need clogs, but clogs don’t need fashion. The shoe style has thrived for
centuries on the sartorial sidelines, happily occupying space inside the functional footwear category without requiring recognition. While sometimes known to unfurl its freak flag, the clog never sheds its core traits of function, dependability, comfort, and relative affordability. Although 2020 may be crowned the golden age of clogs, the same trend title can also be awarded to the years of 2016, 2005, and even 1976. Despite its occasional appearance in the limelight, the chunky-shoe classic is a steadfast-foot supporter that crosses styles and decades. The upshot of 2020’s clodhopping renaissance, however, is that there are more clog options (ahem, cloptions) out there than ever: rendered in materials like wood, cork, leather, rubber, felt, and foam. We've already explored the why of the clog’s runaway runway popularity, and now we’re getting down to the what — aka all of the clogs on the internet that we think are worthy of your time and coin. We left no clog unturned: rounding up kicks from stalwart brands like Dansko to up-and-comers like Everlane, indies like Charlotte Stone, and out-of-left-fielders like Crocs (yes, really). Consider this your clog-shopping guide — a cata clog, if you will — to every good, rad, and fugly style of this eternal footwear. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Lotta From Stockholm Swedish Clogs
While you’ll often see clogs in muted natural tones like tan, brown, and black; we love a clodhopper in a nice, eye-catching hue — like this cherry-red pair from affordable footwear brand Lotta From Stockholm. (See also: a
patent-leather lace-front style
from Etsy clog merchant
Verka
.)
Lotta From Stockholm
Swedish Clogs, $, available at
Etsy More MIA Abba Clog
While you might know contemporary brand MIA for a wealth of footwear styles, you might not know that they actually started out as Mia Clogs in the 1970s. And we’d venture that their best-selling, disco-inspired wood-heel platform is still one of their coolest kicks.
Free People
Abby Clog, $, available at
Free People More Maguba Berkeley Clog
This new-ish Swedish brand has an eco-conscious offering (in addition to colourful and well-priced footwear): for every pair of wooden shoes purchased, the company plants a tree in partnership with the non-profit
WeForest
.
Maguba
Berkeley Clog, $, available at
Maguba More Everlane Clog
Everlane’s classic twist on the wood-soled style needs no qualifier — it’s simply “The Clog.” Rendered with the brand’s signature aesthetic restraint, the slip-on style is a steal at £76.
Everlane
The Clog, $, available at
Everlane More Story continues Sandgrens Nubuck Leather Clogs
Sandgren, a heritage Swedish clog brand that’s been in the wooden-footwear biz since 1846, still makes their premium clogs in Sweden — each pair takes a full 24 hours to construct.
Sandgrens
Olive Wooden Clogs, $, available at
Etsy More Swedish Hasbeens Husband Clog
Another big name in the clog game, Stockholm-based Swedish Hasbeens pushes the limits of the traditional style with flashy finishes and creatively woven uppers, but it’s their no-frills “Husband” style — a stapled slip-on with a classic upper strap — that customers flock to.
Swedish Hasbeens
Husband Clog, $, available at
Zappos More Sanita Estelle Clog
A shiny Pepto pink slip-on from heritage Danish clog-maker Sanita will definitely banish winter blues.
Sanita
Estelle Clog, $, available at
Sanita More Cordani Zorba Clogs
A clog to know? The Zorba: a classic, Italian-made style from Boston-based comfort footwear brand Cordani. This slip-on shoe features chic a rubber-coated wooden base, polished suede upper, and our favourite detail — a subtle nailhead trim. The Zorba is one of the brand’s most-requested styles, but we’re also seriously eyeing the
Zandie
, the brand’s ankle-height boot style.
Cordani
Zorba Clog, $, available at
Cordani More b. ø. c. May Clog
A trend-driven sub-brand of luxe comfort-footwear imprint Børn, b. ø. c. offers a wealth of clog options at a lower price point — like these sturdy rust-colored slingbacks.
b. o. c.
May Wedge, $, available at
Time For Me More Troentorp Wright Leather Clog
This Swedish brand was founded in over 100 years in the town of — you guessed it — Troentorp. We love the subtle braiding on the upper of the Wright, a best-seller that’s been in the brand’s collection since the 1970s
Troentorp
Wright Leather Clog, $, available at
Amazon More Madewell Ayanna Clog
Madewell’s best-selling take on this traditional footwear might be back-ordered at the moment, but after reading the reviews, we’re happy to wait. “The perfect clog!” wrote customer Joy on Madewell.com. Melcotwo said “These seriously look good with every outfit, giving me a lift in height without a heel, per se.” Danikay27 summed it up: “These clogs are everything you’re hoping for a pair of clogs to be—comfortable and fashionable—enough said.”
Madewell
The Ayanna Clog, $, available at
Madewell More Charlotte Stone Marlo Clog
California cool-girl brand Charlotte Stone has cornered the market on colorful, carefree heels. The brand’s Marlo clog is a Shopping-team fave — one of our editors may or may not own more than one pair. “Hot ‘n’ chunky in the only good way possible,” wrote customer Darcy on the brand’s website. “The fit is perfect and there’s enough flexibility in the leather to wear with wool socks if that’s your thing (it’s def my thing). The footbed is soft, unlike most traditional wood clogs, making them ideal for all-day wear. The sole is grippy enough to stride in, but not so grippy that you fear for your ankles. So excited to get to wear these outdoors and around other humans who can admire them with me!”
Charlotte Stone
Marlo Clog, $, available at
Charlotte Stone More Kulikstyle Leather Clogs
The oversize buckle on these pumpkin-orange nubuck clogs from Polish brand Kulik make for an unexpected take on a time-tested standard.
Kulikstyle
Leather Clogs, $, available at
Etsy More Dansko Professional Clog
Our ardor for Dansko is well-documented, so we won’t spend too much time on it here. (Fellow fangirls are welcome to read our endorsements of the brand’s
limited-run leopard
and
neon-hued colorways
.) What we haven’t discussed is the latest addition to their print canon — a chic pony-hair cow print with soles printed to match. However, if you’re looking for a more subtle iteration, this writer recommends the
black patent leather
for a look that’s elevated, but still clog.
Dansko
Professional Cow Print Haircalf, $, available at
Dansko More Beklina Ribbed Clog
Newcomer Beklina offers a ribbed leather style — a new take on a tried-and-true silhouette.
Beklina
Ribbed Clog, $, available at
Beklina More No. 6 Lace-Up Shearling Boot
Arguably responsible for ushering clogs into the 21st century for a certain type of Brooklynite, downtown label No. 6 is probably the most synonymous with the hipster-creative trope that often gets bandied about in #clogversation. While the brand makes plenty of classic, below-the-ankle slip-on styles, we wanted to give a nod to their groundbreaking lace-up shearling clog boot — still unquestionably chic after over a decade on the scene. While you’ll have to save up your pennies for this one, it’s a must for your clog-llection.
No. 6
Fox Lace High Heel Shearling Boots, $, available at
Shopbop More Ugg Heeled Clog
You should know by now that Uggs — once a head-scratcher of an early-aughts trend — are firmly entrenched in the “cool” category. When we saw these luxe-looking shearling clogs, we finally came around, too.
Ugg
Purple Clogs, $, available at
Vestiaire Collective More Rachel Comey Bradley Clog
While this beloved indie brand gets a lot of credit for its mid-aughts-defining Mars Boot, Rachel Comey’s contributions (clog-tributions?) to the canon should not be overlooked. The designer’s premium wares don’t come cheap, but these clogs boast design details like no other.
Rachel Comey
Bradley Clog, $, available at
Showroom More Crocs Classic Clog
Say goodbye to that last shred of resistance against the tide of Crocs’ creep into the fashion-sphere — the reign of this rubber shoe is fully upon us, and it’s no longer ironic, thanks to white-hot collaborations with entities from the hip (Chinatown Market) to the hype (Post Malone) to the hot (KFC). (This yellow floral edition is from their Vera Bradley capsule — it may not be as in-demand as its sold-out predecessors, but our grade-school selves are excited.)
Crocs
Classic Fuzz Mania Clog, $, available at
Crocs More Baffin Patio Clog
These treaded rubber slip-ons could have shuffled off the Loewe’s Fall/Winter runway, but they’re actually gardening clogs from Canadian boot outfit Baffin.
Baffin
Patio Clog, $, available at
Zappos More Calzuro Classic Washable Clog
Shopping savants have long embraced this low-heel rubber clog, manufactured in Italy for medical professionals — and, owing to their European provenance, are chic-er than they need to be. “Nurse for seven years, usually wear Dansko or sneakers,” wrote reviewer Monica Wells on Amazon. “Just changed to OR position and a lot of the surgeons, techs and other nurses swear by these, so I decided to give them a go. After a month and a half later of wearing them I am so pleased. No pain and I can run ‘walk quickly’ in them. Plan on ordering another pair to put into rotation.”
CALZURO
Classic Autoclavable Clog, $, available at
Amazon More Hunter Gardener Clogs
We know this British heritage brand for its oh-so-English knee-high galoshes, but upon probing their inventory we discovered a low-heeled rubber clog that will look smashing as you walk the grounds of your Cotswolds estate.
Hunter
Women's Gardener Clogs, $, available at
Hunter More adidas Adilette Clog Slide Sandal
As of press time, it’s been 16 days since Adidas launched a close-toed version of their ubiquitous Adilette slide, and the sporty rubberized shoe is already sold out on the brand’s website. Luckily, we found a few on Amazon, but don’t delay in carting — when the hypebeasts come for a style, you can bet it won’t stick around for long.
Adidas
Adilette Clog Slide Sandal, $, available at
Amazon More OOFOS Unisex OOCloog
No, it’s not a typo — this ardently beloved “cloog” from foam-footwear brand OOFOS is the comfort brand’s foot-hugging take on the increasingly ubiquitous trend. While it might not be the easiest on the eyes, the reviews don’t lie. “These are the most unsexy shoes a person could possibly put on their feet. However, they are just pure bliss to wear,” wrote Amazon reviewer Erin. “Out of the box, they are the most comfortable thing you will ever put on your feet. Seriously, shut up and just buy them.”
OOFOS
OOcloog Black, $, available at
OOFOS More Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? Molly Goddard's Collaboration With UGG Is Pure Joy This '00s Shoe Trend Just Got A 2020 Update Adidas' Gorgeous New Shoes Solved My Running Rut