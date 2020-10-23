A Clog-Shopping Guide: From The Good To The Rad & The Fugly

Fashion may need clogs, but clogs don’t need fashion. The shoe style has thrived for centuries on the sartorial sidelines, happily occupying space inside the functional footwear category without requiring recognition. While sometimes known to unfurl its freak flag, the clog never sheds its core traits of function, dependability, comfort, and relative affordability. Although 2020 may be crowned the golden age of clogs, the same trend title can also be awarded to the years of 2016, 2005, and even 1976. Despite its occasional appearance in the limelight, the chunky-shoe classic is a steadfast-foot supporter that crosses styles and decades.



The upshot of 2020’s clodhopping renaissance, however, is that there are more clog options (ahem, cloptions) out there than ever: rendered in materials like wood, cork, leather, rubber, felt, and foam. We've already explored the why of the clog’s runaway runway popularity, and now we’re getting down to the what — aka all of the clogs on the internet that we think are worthy of your time and coin. We left no clog unturned: rounding up kicks from stalwart brands like Dansko to up-and-comers like Everlane, indies like Charlotte Stone, and out-of-left-fielders like Crocs (yes, really). Consider this your clog-shopping guide — a cataclog, if you will — to every good, rad, and fugly style of this eternal footwear.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos Lotta From Stockholm Swedish Clogs

While you’ll often see clogs in muted natural tones like tan, brown, and black; we love a clodhopper in a nice, eye-catching hue — like this cherry-red pair from affordable footwear brand Lotta From Stockholm. (See also: a



Lotta From Stockholm Swedish Clogs, $, available at While you’ll often see clogs in muted natural tones like tan, brown, and black; we love a clodhopper in a nice, eye-catching hue — like this cherry-red pair from affordable footwear brand Lotta From Stockholm. (See also: a patent-leather lace-front style from Etsy clog merchant Verka .)Swedish Clogs, $, available at Etsy More

View photos MIA Abba Clog

While you might know contemporary brand MIA for a wealth of footwear styles, you might not know that they actually started out as Mia Clogs in the 1970s. And we’d venture that their best-selling, disco-inspired wood-heel platform is still one of their coolest kicks.



Free People Abby Clog, $, available at While you might know contemporary brand MIA for a wealth of footwear styles, you might not know that they actually started out as Mia Clogs in the 1970s. And we’d venture that their best-selling, disco-inspired wood-heel platform is still one of their coolest kicks.Abby Clog, $, available at Free People More

View photos Maguba Berkeley Clog

This new-ish Swedish brand has an eco-conscious offering (in addition to colourful and well-priced footwear): for every pair of wooden shoes purchased, the company plants a tree in partnership with the non-profit



Maguba Berkeley Clog, $, available at This new-ish Swedish brand has an eco-conscious offering (in addition to colourful and well-priced footwear): for every pair of wooden shoes purchased, the company plants a tree in partnership with the non-profit WeForest Berkeley Clog, $, available at Maguba More

View photos Everlane Clog

Everlane’s classic twist on the wood-soled style needs no qualifier — it’s simply “The Clog.” Rendered with the brand’s signature aesthetic restraint, the slip-on style is a steal at £76.





Everlane The Clog, $, available at Everlane’s classic twist on the wood-soled style needs no qualifier — it’s simply “The Clog.” Rendered with the brand’s signature aesthetic restraint, the slip-on style is a steal at £76.The Clog, $, available at Everlane More