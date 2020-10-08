Like Clockwork, Kamala Harris Criticized As 'Unlikeable' Because She's A Woman In Politics

As soon as Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate ended, like clockwork, cable news pundits and focus groups assessed Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ performance using sexist and racist undertones.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz said his focus group of undecided voters deemed Harris, the first Black and Asian American woman on a major-party presidential ticket, “condescending” and “abrasive.”

Fox News host Bret Baier asked Karl Rove if the California senator was “likeable.”

“If she was trying to, she failed at it,” Rove said.

Similarly, Fox News host Geraldo Rivera took issue with her “over-smirking, over-smiling.” Overall though, he said, he felt she did well in showing debate viewers she was “not a scary lady.”

In a tweet, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote that he would prefer to have dinner with Vice President Mike Pence, the “MOST LIKEABLE” of the two.

After the pence/Harris debate the winner is usually the one u would want to have dinner with.... I think pence would get the invitation MOST LIKEABLE — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 8, 2020

And on and on and on.

President Donald Trump, who has used no shortage of racist and sexist attacks against Harris, weighed in too.

In what amounted to a call-in therapy session on Fox Business on Thursday morning, the president called Harris “totally unlikeable.” Later, Trump referred to the senator as “this monster that was on stage with Mike Pence.”

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

All of it is exhausting — and exhaustingly predictable.

Throughout the debate, Pence repeatedly interrupted and talked over both Harris and moderator Susan Page. As Pence told a series of lies and tried to deflect from the Trump administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris’ facial expressions summed it all up, as if to say: “Can you believe this...

