Clocks and seasons will turn back in Eastern Canada to start November

Western Canada was the envy of the East for October, but a new month brings a new start.

The abnormal warmth is shifting to eastern North America to start November, and much of Canada will be in the heart of the warmth.

The prolonged warmth will provide a few shots to reach 20°C across southern Ontario and Quebec, leading to what could be the warmest first week of the month for cities stretching from Toronto, Ont., to Quebec City, Que., and Halifax, N.S.

The persistent high pressure over the northeastern U.S. will divert the jet stream north of the Great Lakes and meander over Newfoundland. Not only will this open the door for warmth to blanket Eastern Canada, it will close the door on any significant storms from ruining the party.

Montreal dropped below freezing for the first time this season on Friday, leaving Toronto, St. John’s, N.L., and Halifax as the last cities standing.

The three capital cities normally see their first frost on Oct. 16, 17 and 18, respectively. The latest first freeze for each city has been Nov. 8 for Toronto and Halifax, and Nov. 18 for St. John’s.