Clock ticking for Comoros ahead of 2027 Indian Ocean Island Games

Moments after his appointment as chairman of the Comoros organising committee for the 2027 Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG), Mohamed Issimaila spoke candidly about the challenges facing his country as hosts.

"There's the time factor, and there are a lot of things to do," said the former youth and sports minister.

“What we need to do now is get all the teams together and set the objectives. There's also the sports organisation itself.”

The IOIG will be held in Comoros for the first time in the 45-year history of a gala created to improve regional cooperation through sport.

More than 2,000 athletes from seven countries featured in 17 disciplines during the 2023 IOIG in Madagascar.

After 10 days of competition, the hosts topped the medal table with 121 golds in their haul of 272 prizes.

It was fitting recompense for Madagascar who stepped in after the Maldives pulled out of staging the event.

Comoros, who finished much further down the medal table, were awarded hosting rights on 31 August, 2023, a few days before the end of the Games.

Fifteen months later, President Azali Assoumani installed Issimaila as the man responsible for preparing, coordinating and supervising the meeting.

It is understood Chinese contractors will be drafted in to construct a 50-metre length basin for the 40 events planned in the swimming pool. Accommodation for the athletes and tourists will also be high on the agenda.

"We need deeds more than words," warned Assoumani, who claimed a fourth term as president last January. "We have no right to make mistakes."



