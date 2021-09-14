Clive will recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Village of Clive will close its office every Sept. 30 as its council voted to officially recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The decision was made at the Sept. 13 regular meeting of council.

Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney presented councillors with a report on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which has been recognized by the federal government as a statutory holiday.

Sept. 30 is also known as “Orange Shirt Day” and according to Wikipedia “...is designed to educate people and promote awareness in Canada about the Indian residential school system and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities for over a century—an impact recognized as a cultural genocide, and an impact that continues today.”

However, Kenney noted the Government of Alberta doesn’t recognize the holiday and left it up to municipalities to decide whether to give employees the day off or not.

Kenney’s report listed all federal and provincial holidays and noted Clive has traditionally adopted all federal statutory holidays through its personnel policy.

The CAO noted she contacted some other municipalities to see how they’re handling the Sept. 30 holiday and it seems approaches vary. Some are not recognizing the day, others are using the day for indigenous awareness training and some are adopting it as a statutory holiday.

Coun. Jeremy Whelan stated he thought some indigenous communities will begin offering programs on Sept. 30 and making the day a holiday would give staff a chance to attend those.

Coun. Susan Russell stated Canada Day and Thanksgiving are statutory holidays so the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation should be too.

Mayor Lucy Henry stated it was nice to hear councillors voice support for reconciliation with the indigenous community and added that Clive is known to be an inclusive community.

Councillors approved adding the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to the list of statutory holidays the Village of Clive recognizes.

Story continues

Vaping stays at home

Councillors read a report from Kenney on vaping in the village.

Kenney noted the village relies on provincial law to handle tobacco use in the municipality, but Clive does have a cannabis bylaw. The bylaw limits cannabis use to homes only.

The CAO stated provincial law prohibits smoking and vaping in public buildings and many other places.

Coun. Norma Penney suggested adding a note to the village utility bills reminding residents about the rules surrounding tobacco and vaping.

Councillors accepted Kenney’s report for information.

CAO report

In her regular report to council Kenney stated within the utility billing department five “high consumption” notices have recently been sent out to some residents.

The CAO stated three of them were related to yard watering and two were likely due to water leaks.

With the municipal election coming up in October, Kenney noted four candidates have confirmed they will run for spots on Clive council, including incumbents Lucy Henry, Tracy Hallman and Norma Penney along with newcomer Dan Graden.

Kenney stated that a few other nomination packages went out but have not been returned.

The village received a complaint about lack of dust control for a portion of Westling Road south of 51st Ave. However, Kenney stated there are no residents nearby and residents are the ones who pay for dust control.

She also noted the lift station work is expected to be done in late 2021 and was delayed by a generator delivery.

As well, the new village water line is currently under construction from Alix. Councillors accepted Kenney’s report for information.

Urban hen bylaw

Councillors passed first reading of the village’s revised bylaw which oversees the ubiquitous urban chicken.

Councillors previously agreed to increase the number of hens each residence may have up to six.

The bylaw will now be publicly advertised and return for consideration to a future council meeting.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review