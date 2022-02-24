Clive Palmer taken by ambulance to hospital days after exhibiting Covid-like symptoms

Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Clive Palmer has been taken to hospital by ambulance after reporting Covid-like symptoms earlier this week, with his office saying the billionaire is “just being tested”.

Palmer, the chairman of the United Australia party, has been taken from his Gold Coast home to the Pindara private hospital.

The mining magnate on Tuesday cancelled a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra. The venue stated Palmer was experiencing “Covid-like symptoms”.

Palmer’s spokesperson described them as “flu-like symptoms” at the time and said he was under medical orders not to travel to Canberra.

A spokesperson for Palmer on Thursday said the businessman was “just being tested”.

Related: United Australia party’s $80m-plus war chest sparks call to limit election spending

Palmer has previously told a New South Wales court he was not vaccinated against Covid.

“I’m not vaccinated and I don’t intend to be vaccinated,” he also told an anti-lockdown rally in November 2021.

The United Australia party’s headquarters, and party leader Craig Kelly, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The party plans to run candidates in every seat at the upcoming federal election, with Palmer and Kelly campaigning on a platform of removing Covid health measures and opposing vaccination mandates.