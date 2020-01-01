Clippers win tenth straight against Kings, 105-87

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Kings for the 10th straight time, 105-87 on Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, Calif.

Leonard missed his first four shots before finishing 8 of 21 from the floor with seven assists. Paul George also overcame a slow start to finish with 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who have won 14 straight in Sacramento.

George was 6-of-25 shooting from the floor overall.

Maurice Harkless scored 12 points and Ivica Zubac had 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which played without starting point guard Patrick Beverley (wrist) and sixth-man Lou Williams (personal reasons).

Derrick Walton Jr. took advantage of the extra playing time, and the second-year point guard scored a career-high 10 points off the bench for the Clippers.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield contributed 20 points for the Kings, who have lost eight in a row and haven't defeated the Clippers in Sacramento since March 19, 2013.

The Clippers missed eight of their first 10 field-goal attempts, but eventually took a 28-23 lead into the second quarter.

Los Angeles took its first double-digit lead at 35-25 on a 3-pointer by JaMychal Green about 90 seconds into the second quarter.

The Clippers led by as many as 18 late in the first half before taking a 57-40 lead into the break.

Sacramento cut into the deficit in the third quarter, but never got back within single digits before the Clippers took an 88-73 lead into the fourth.

The Kings again cut the deficit to 11 in the fourth quarter, and had several chances to pull within single digits while the Clippers went 3 1/2 minutes without scoring, but Los Angeles put the game away with a 7-0 run midway through the quarter.





--Field Level Media