Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $175,540,551 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $89,205,786 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 27, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest