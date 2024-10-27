Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $175,540,551 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $89,205,786 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest