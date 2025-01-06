Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,777,027 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $12,084,950 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - North

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal

Home Radio: KFAN FM / Wolves App / iHeart Radio

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

