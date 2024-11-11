Clippers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $29,256,758 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,269,353 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 11, 2024
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
