Clippers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,751,559 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $9,695,254 per win
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports
Away TV: KTLA
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Clippers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest