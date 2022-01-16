Clippers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-22) play against the San Antonio Spurs (27-27) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:30 pm ET)

let's get after it 🤟

The Spurs’ Jock Landale will draw his first NBA start in place of the ailing Jakob Poeltl vs. Clippers tonight. – 8:23 PM

Clippers and Spurs tonight. Starters:

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

Reggie Jackson

SAS

Keldon Johnson

Doug McDermott

Jock Landale

Devin Vassell

Dejounte Murray – 8:04 PM

Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM

Ty Lue said that Amir Coffey will have a slight restriction on his minutes vs. San Antonio. Hartenstein obviously will have a limit. – 7:09 PM

Ty Lue updates:

– Isaiah Hartenstein will return

– starting lineup will not change

– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump

– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much

– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray

– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM

Isaiah Hartenstein is available to play tonight, Ty Lue says. Hurt ankle has kept him out since Dec. 18. – 7:04 PM

Gregg Popovich says that Derrick White will play and that Jakob Poeltl is a gametime decision – 6:48 PM

Derrick White is in tonight, Pop says.

Jakob Poeltl (back) is doubtful and likely a game-time decision. – 6:46 PM

“Derrick is available for the first time.” – Coach Pop on Derrick White.

Poeltl is a game time decision per Pop – 6:45 PM

“He shot like (expletive), but he played his butt off.”

Doug McDermott spent the past two weeks in COVID protocols, surfing everything on Netflix (even “Emily in Paris”). He will spend the few days trying to recalibrate his jump shot.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:15 PM

Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Join us for our first-ever Box Out Cancer Game pres. by @SAHealth210!

🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers

⏰ 7:30PM CT

📍 @attcenter

📺 @BallySportsSA

🎟 bit.ly/3fuzbkA

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2

@HEB | #PorVida – 3:00 PM

The Spurs without Poeltl (2-5)

The Spurs without Murray (1-4)

The Spurs without White (0-5) – 2:56 PM

The Spurs when players are in or not in H&S protocols and/or reconditioning

10/20 – 11/01, Record 2-5

11/03 – 11/22, Record 2-7 (players in H&S protocols)

11/24 – 12/23, Record 9-6

12/26 – today, Record 2-9 (players in H&S protocols) – 2:48 PM