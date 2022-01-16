Clippers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-22) play against the San Antonio Spurs (27-27) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
let’s get after it 🤟
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/HxWIK8tl3n8:25 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs’ Jock Landale will draw his first NBA start in place of the ailing Jakob Poeltl vs. Clippers tonight. – 8:23 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers and Spurs tonight. Starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray8:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 44
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Riverwalkin’ in style. pic.twitter.com/JFknJai0fg7:15 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that Amir Coffey will have a slight restriction on his minutes vs. San Antonio. Hartenstein obviously will have a limit. – 7:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue updates:
– Isaiah Hartenstein will return
– starting lineup will not change
– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump
– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much
– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray
– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein is available to play tonight, Ty Lue says. Hurt ankle has kept him out since Dec. 18. – 7:04 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gregg Popovich says that Derrick White will play and that Jakob Poeltl is a gametime decision – 6:48 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White is in tonight, Pop says.
Jakob Poeltl (back) is doubtful and likely a game-time decision. – 6:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Derrick is available for the first time.” – Coach Pop on Derrick White.
Poeltl is a game time decision per Pop – 6:45 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He shot like (expletive), but he played his butt off.”
Doug McDermott spent the past two weeks in COVID protocols, surfing everything on Netflix (even “Emily in Paris”). He will spend the few days trying to recalibrate his jump shot.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:15 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dialin’ in. pic.twitter.com/D2xPQwngXv4:43 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join us for our first-ever Box Out Cancer Game pres. by @SAHealth210!
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎟 bit.ly/3fuzbkA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2
@HEB | #PorVida – 3:00 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs without Poeltl (2-5)
The Spurs without Murray (1-4)
The Spurs without White (0-5) – 2:56 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs when players are in or not in H&S protocols and/or reconditioning
10/20 – 11/01, Record 2-5
11/03 – 11/22, Record 2-7 (players in H&S protocols)
11/24 – 12/23, Record 9-6
12/26 – today, Record 2-9 (players in H&S protocols) – 2:48 PM

