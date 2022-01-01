Clippers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (18-17) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Silence for Ibaka as he gets introduced. Nothing personal. – 7:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

HUGE hugs from Serge Ibaka for the Raptors training staff as he hits the floor for the Clippers. Those bonds never fade. – 7:35 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

What the nearly empty Scotiabank Arena looks like as the anthems are played in advance of tonight’s Raptors/Clippers tilt. pic.twitter.com/fPGtqm1Dhr – 7:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Odd.

Absolutely no ovation whatsoever for Serge Ibaka as he takes the court for warmup. – 7:19 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Something missing as the Raptors take the floor for pre-game warm-ups at Scotiabank Arena … can’t quite put a finger on it: pic.twitter.com/BjBEY7Zfxi – 7:18 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies

Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/rBo00NjoTj – 7:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers brought Eric Bledsoe in for durability.

With Ivica Zubac missing tonight’s game, Bledsoe will be the last Clipper to appear in every game this season.

Bledsoe also played in all four preseason games as well.

That’s what the muscles are for 😄 – 7:07 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers starting Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka. – 7:03 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers starters in Toronto:

Terance Mann

Marcus Morris Sr.

Serge Ibaka

Luke Kennard

Reggie Jackson – 7:02 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips at Raptors to close out 2021

LAC

Terance Mann

Marcus Morris Sr.

Serge Ibaka

Luke Kennard

Reggie Jackson

TOR

OG Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Khem Birch

Gary Trent Jr.

Fred VanVleet – 7:00 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Birch unit, which starts for the Raptors tonight, has only appeared in 1 game so far this season: the Nov 15 loss to Portland.

In 6 mins together, they scored 19 pts and allowed 19 pts. Smallest of small sample sizes, but the Blazers shot 8-for-10 vs them – 6:37 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

First game at Scotiabank Arena since February of 2020 for Serge Ibaka. His pre-game prep remains on point: pic.twitter.com/Z3u094iB5R – 6:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Starting today with the Clippers game, Toronto home games will be limited to 1,000 spectators at Scotiabank Arena, made in accordance with health authorities. Brian Shaw said, “I don’t think anything is weird anymore” after all that everyone has been through during pandemic. – 6:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Brian Shaw said the Clippers just found out not too long ago that they are clear to play today against Toronto after getting test results back. – 6:10 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Brian Shaw says he hopes Serge Ibaka will be able to play a lot of minutes tonight with no Ivica Zubac (health and safety protocols). Shaw also said that he will likely play some “funky lineups” with Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein out. Figure small lineups. – 6:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brian Shaw suggests that there will be some “funky lineups” tonight when discussing former Raptor Serge Ibaka as team’s only legitimate option at center in Toronto – 6:08 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

With the Clips short on bigs, sounds like Serge Ibaka will start in his Toronto return. It’ll be his 4th start of the season, and 1st since Dec. 4 – 6:07 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Probably some “funky” lineups for the Clippers tonight, Brian Shaw says — indeed. – 6:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brian Shaw declines to share tonight’s starting lineup, mentions that Reggie Jackson is “an integral part of the team and we want to have him out there as much as we possibly can.” – 6:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Reggie Jackson is back for the Clippers – 6:05 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers are still working through who they will start tonight in Toronto but, Shaw says Reggie Jackson will play as much as possible tonight. – 6:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brian Shaw says team found out in last hour that game tonight in Toronto was clear to go ahead. Whole team had to get tested and cleared. – 6:04 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The spinning wheel of starting lineups has landed on

VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Birch for the Raptors

Barnes is a no-go, as are Bonga and Wilson; Champagnie is freed of The Protocols.

The Tremont Waters era has ended, too. – 5:58 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nick Nurse will start FVV, Gary Trent Jr., OG, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch tonight vs Clippers – 5:54 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Pelicans were *not great* last season, but they did spank the Clippers twice in New Orleans after the All-Star break.

Here’s Eric Bledsoe serving Wenyen Gabriel a dime in one of those games … they’re both Clippers now pic.twitter.com/3ozhIgeH1K – 5:50 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

No Bonga, Wilson (health and safety) and Scottie Barnes (knee tendenitis) available for Raptors tonight. Knee has just been a problem for him since he returned from protocols. – 5:48 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Toronto Coach Nick Nurse on a game without fans — again: “You’ve gotta really focus in on yourselves and accomplishing the job and all the work we’ve put in. We’re still here to do a job.” – 5:46 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Washington Wizards are planning to sign guard Tremont Waters on a 10-day hardship contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Waters played two games on a 10-day with the Raptors this month. – 4:59 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

I tell ya, between RAT and PCR, I’ve passed more tests in the last 7 days than I did in the last 4 years of high school

Clear at arena to learn DJ Wilson’s in the protocols and Scottie Barnes is questionable with knee tendinitis for Raptors-Clips tonight – 4:19 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kessler Edwards has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow against the Clippers. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only Nets out. – 4:08 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue now in health and safety protocols. At Brooklyn on Saturday, believe that would make it three times in last four games I’ve covered that the guy coaching the visiting team isn’t their coach. – 3:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

D.J. Wilson will not play for the Raptors against the Clippers on Friday, as he is now in health and safety protocols. Scottie Barnes is questionable because of knee tendinitis. VanVleet, Anunoby, Birch, Achiuwa, Champagnie all back. Bonga still in protocols. – 3:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors hardship signee DJ Wilson is out vs. Clippers (health and safety protocols); Bonga out (protocols). Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable due to knee tendinitis. – 3:15 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Ty Lue entering the protocol is different, folks. He is the first personnel from an American NBA team to test positive while in Canada, and the Clippers are trying to work to see when he might be able to cross the border. More to come @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 3:14 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue enters NBA’s health and safety protocols latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:04 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Scottie Barnes has right knee tendinitis, Raptors say. – 2:32 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes is questionable to play tonight with right knee tendinitis.

DJ Wilson and Isaac Bonga are out due to health and safety protocols. – 2:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Worth noting:

Brian Shaw will lead Clippers, but Larry Drew is also on staff. When Lue had to miss nine games over a 19-day span in 2018 due to sleep deprivation, Drew helped lead Cavaliers to an 8-1 record. – 2:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes is questionable vs LAC with right knee tendinitis. DJ Wilson has entered the COVID protocols, joining Champagnie and Bonga. No Johnson or Dragic. Other than that, Raptors injury report is clean for tonight. VanVleet, Anunoby, Birch, Achiuwa all expected to return. – 2:29 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Scottie Barnes listed as questionable for tonight with right knee tendinitis and now DJ Wilson joins the health and safety protocols list. Can’t get away from it. – 2:28 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

DJ Wilson is also in health & safety protocols. He did not play the first half of Tuesday’s game due to a protocols issue but was cleared for the second half. – 2:27 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes is suddenly questionable with right knee tendinitis – 2:27 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers say they’ve signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day COVID-related hardship deal. The 6-foot-9 forward just wrapped a 10-day with the Nets. Clippers at Toronto tonight.

Moses Wright’s 10-day tenure (of which he spent about half in protocols) ended yesterday. – 2:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers have officially added power forward Wenyen Gabriel on a ten-day.

No word on if he can help coach tonight, but he does join James Ennis as Nets to play in garbage time in LA Monday and join the Clippers before Saturday’s game in Brooklyn. – 2:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson and Jalen Smith combined 9-of-15 for 22 points (Smith 5-of-6).

Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined 4-of-19 for 10 points (Booker 3-of-13).

#Celtics 67 #Suns 41 Half

Josh Richardson 15 (off bench) Jaylen Brown 13

Celtics 9-of-17 on 3s (Went 4-of-42 vs. Clippers). – 2:10 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Clippers coach Ty Lue has entered COVID-19 protocols. Brian Shaw will serve as acting coach. – 2:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics up 67-41 against the Suns and have almost as many points just off 3s and free throws (35) as the Suns have in total. Boston already has twice as many 3s in the first half alone (9/17) than they did in their 4/42 game against the Clippers. – 2:05 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Update to Clippers’ availability before today’s game in Toronto:

Tyronn Lue has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says. – 2:05 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

The Celtics responding to a horrifyingly bad loss to Minnesota and a historically bad shooting game against the Clippers with one of its best half’s of the season against Phoenix is pretty on-brand for this team. – 1:59 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown after the Clippers game: “<span style=”color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Arial; font-size: 14.6667px; white-space: pre-wrap;”>I guess we’re due for a lot of makes. If we’re wide open we’ve gotta keep shooting it with confidence” — C’s are now 8-15 from 3</span> – 1:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Celtics now 7-of-13 on 3s after 4-of-42 last game vs. #Clippers.

Up 14 on #Suns – 1:48 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Here’s a look back on some of the good moments for the Raptors in 2021:

nba.com/raptors/news/t… – 1:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

🆕 @TheAthletic

How’s this for a #NBA75 – the Clippers are the first team to play the front end of a back-to-back in Toronto on New Year Eve since 1946.

What a way to end one year and start another!

So I guess we can do some predictions for 2022 🐅

https://t.co/u0hNeh5Y4V pic.twitter.com/4xk11Essbs – 1:38 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Celtics lead 32-20 after 1. Boston made as many threes in 12 minutes (4-9) as the Celtics did in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers (4-42). Strong start for Jaylen Brown (10 points), while Devin Booker went 2-for-10 for Phoenix. – 1:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Celtics 4-of-8 from 3 after 4-of-42 in last game vs. #Clippers.

Up 30-18 with 1:25 left in 1st quarter. – 1:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Celtics have made as many threes in the first quarter today as they made in the entire game against the Clippers. – 1:33 PM