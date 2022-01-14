Clippers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 2, New Orleans Pelicans 10 (Q1 09:21)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green’s final pregame question tonight came from Clippers media, asking essentially if Jonas Valanciunas saves his outside shooting for the Clippers.

Well he just drained his first 3-point look on the night, this after not attempting a single one versus the Timberwolves. – 8:14 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram holding his finish on jumpers after contact is fast becoming my favorite thing – 8:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight basically starts an 11-game road trip for Clippers. That is, they’re in a different American city for the rest of January:

– New Orleans

– San Antonio

– LA! (vs Pacers on MLK)

– Denver

– Philadelphia

– New York

– Washington

– Orlando

– Miami

– Charlotte

– Indiana – 8:08 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Definitely a creative way to take pregame jumpers by Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/uKG9VotYXh – 8:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans have been a completely different team in the clutch since Dec. 15 (the OKC 60-foot winner).

Prior to that, the Pels were 1-9 in clutch games. Since then, they are 6-3.

*The NBA defines clutch as the score within five in the final five minutes.

A statistical breakdown: – 7:56 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Story continues

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Starting 5 tonight!

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/x7mbitur58 – 7:34 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said when he drew a lob play for Tre Mann “he was looking for some candy, originally we drew it up for the other side, but he wanted it on that side so I said ‘that’s fine’” – 7:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pregame Ty Lue in New Orleans

– Watch transition defense (Pelicans outscored Timberwolves 28-8 on fast break Tuesday, have outscored Clippers 37-17)

– Watch Jonas Valanciunas 3s (12/15 in 2 games vs Clippers, 8 3s made since December 1)

– Same active roster from Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Um2Pqrdpoe – 6:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pels are sending Didi Louzada to Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/UGRChQkUkH – 6:39 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Also, no changes to who is and isn’t available for the Clippers tonight. – 6:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue’s here before tonight’s game in New Orleans. He calls getting back in transition and coverages to guard Jonas Valanciunas on his pops behind the three-point arc as the two biggest things. – 6:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Who is looking forward to booing Eric Bledsoe tonight? – 4:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season average in three-pointers made vs. Clippers? @ErinESummers picks Alvarado (0.4); @dallerson = Jones (0.6); I take Hart (1.0). Fan pick determined by vote below. #ThursdayThrees standings: Erin 2 wins, Daniel 0, Jim 0, Fans 0 – 4:20 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans midseason grades: Brandon Ingram’s on the rise, younger players are still struggling theathletic.com/3069414/2022/0… – 3:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Listing the Pelicans trade assets

🏀 Does this team have an identity?

🏀 The type of player they need to go after in a trade

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/6VIwIMH4KK – 3:33 PM

