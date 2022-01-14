Clippers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 2, New Orleans Pelicans 10 (Q1 09:21)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green’s final pregame question tonight came from Clippers media, asking essentially if Jonas Valanciunas saves his outside shooting for the Clippers.
Well he just drained his first 3-point look on the night, this after not attempting a single one versus the Timberwolves. – 8:14 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work.
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/hSBJ2z0C288:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram holding his finish on jumpers after contact is fast becoming my favorite thing – 8:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight basically starts an 11-game road trip for Clippers. That is, they’re in a different American city for the rest of January:
– New Orleans
– San Antonio
– LA! (vs Pacers on MLK)
– Denver
– Philadelphia
– New York
– Washington
– Orlando
– Miami
– Charlotte
– Indiana – 8:08 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Definitely a creative way to take pregame jumpers by Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/uKG9VotYXh8:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have been a completely different team in the clutch since Dec. 15 (the OKC 60-foot winner).
Prior to that, the Pels were 1-9 in clutch games. Since then, they are 6-3.
*The NBA defines clutch as the score within five in the final five minutes.
A statistical breakdown: – 7:56 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook speaking facts. 🥶
⭐️ Vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
1 RT = 2 Votes pic.twitter.com/8HQ8T8pbap7:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Whose kicks do we think these are? 👀👀
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com7:41 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Warming up in New Orleans ⏳
@Josh Hart | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/97I9t11dhv7:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/x7mbitur587:34 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies nailed a marketing masterpiece when they allowed young fans to trade in opposing jerseys on Thursday.
First in line, an 11-year-old from Benton, Arkansas, ready to fork over Curry for Morant.
The scene: “I’m sorry, Zion, but you got to go.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports…7:32 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
😄
@Josh Hart | @Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/z2UtJQ8C9b7:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You don’t have the Pelicans Mobile App yet?? Goofy!
Get all the inside information thanks to @Verizon: https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/91rGne4UHG7:17 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jerseys swapped tonight at FedExForum for Ja/Jaren: Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Zion Williamson, Allen Iverson (Denver), Mike Conley (🥲), Rajon Rondo, Andre Miller (Denver), Carsen Edwards (Boston), LeBron (Cleveland), LeBron (Lakers), Penny Hardaway (Orlando), Chandler Parsons – 7:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said when he drew a lob play for Tre Mann “he was looking for some candy, originally we drew it up for the other side, but he wanted it on that side so I said ‘that’s fine’” – 7:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Locked in 🔒
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/Il0lH0uGqf6:59 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back in the Bayou. pic.twitter.com/wff46ZhuwD6:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pregame Ty Lue in New Orleans
– Watch transition defense (Pelicans outscored Timberwolves 28-8 on fast break Tuesday, have outscored Clippers 37-17)
– Watch Jonas Valanciunas 3s (12/15 in 2 games vs Clippers, 8 3s made since December 1)
– Same active roster from Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Um2Pqrdpoe6:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dresses and plays like an #NBAAllStar ⭐️
Retweet to vote for #JonasValančiūnas 💪 pic.twitter.com/QcOBvagw2a6:49 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels are sending Didi Louzada to Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/UGRChQkUkH6:39 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Also, no changes to who is and isn’t available for the Clippers tonight. – 6:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s here before tonight’s game in New Orleans. He calls getting back in transition and coverages to guard Jonas Valanciunas on his pops behind the three-point arc as the two biggest things. – 6:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This is one you won’t wanna miss 🔥🔥Enter to win a SIGNED Zion Williamson jersey tonight in our Courtside Challenge!
@SeatGeek | https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/kRZIZzqJeU6:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…6:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Looking good, feeling good on home court ⚜️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zIvrnDZbed5:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One kid is trading in a Zion Williamson jersey for Ja Morant.
“Garbage!” he said. pic.twitter.com/GYd8UuV3zI5:53 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
2️⃣X the votes today
Keep pushing for #BrandonIngram for #NBAAllstar with a retweet!! pic.twitter.com/DLexOsVOom5:35 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Who is looking forward to booing Eric Bledsoe tonight? – 4:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season average in three-pointers made vs. Clippers? @ErinESummers picks Alvarado (0.4); @dallerson = Jones (0.6); I take Hart (1.0). Fan pick determined by vote below. #ThursdayThrees standings: Erin 2 wins, Daniel 0, Jim 0, Fans 0 – 4:20 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry even laughed about Buddy Hield telling him “to relax and calm down” in that moment, Gentry said he even reminded his coach that he drafted him in New Orleans. – 4:07 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ (with Cam by his side) when he sees Zion still down in New Orleans:
pic.twitter.com/CgULUXL7BP3:59 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans midseason grades: Brandon Ingram’s on the rise, younger players are still struggling theathletic.com/3069414/2022/0…3:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Listing the Pelicans trade assets
🏀 Does this team have an identity?
🏀 The type of player they need to go after in a trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/6VIwIMH4KK3:33 PM

Luke Kennard @LukeKennard5
#PaulGeorge #NBAAllStar3:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, it’s time to vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar.
For every 50 retweets we will make the basketball bigger. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/O4FxQrkQaG2:16 PM

