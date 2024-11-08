Clippers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $43,885,137 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $34,316,008 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
