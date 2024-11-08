Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Clippers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $43,885,137 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $34,316,008 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

