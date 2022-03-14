Clippers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ClippersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cleveland CavaliersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Los Angeles Clippers (36-34) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-29) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,655,678 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,582,219 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!