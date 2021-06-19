Clippers-Suns Western Conference finals preview capsule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Preview capsule for the Phoenix-LA Clippers Western Conference Finals series that starts Sunday:

No. 2 PHOENIX SUNS (51-21, 8-2) vs. No. 4 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (47-25, 8-5)

Season series: Clippers, 2-1.

Schedule: Sunday and Tuesday at Phoenix, Thursday and Saturday at Los Angeles, June 28 at Phoenix if necessary, June 30 at Los Angeles if necessary, July 2 at Phoenix if necessary.

Storyline: The Suns are seeking their first NBA Finals trip since 1993, the Clippers their first in franchise history. Phoenix has been preparing this week without All-NBA point guard Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) and the Clippers haven’t said yet if they expect All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard — who hurt his knee against Utah — to be back in this series. The irony is thick, in that the Clippers and Paul spent six years together and now one will make the finals without the other.

Key matchup: Phoenix’s Devin Booker vs. the Clippers’ Paul George. The Clippers just couldn’t guard Booker in the three regular-season games; they fouled him 11 times in a Jan. 3 matchup and 26 times total in the series. And while they’ll talk about Terence Mann’s Game 6 explosion against Utah for years, the Clippers know that George will have to be elite if he — and they — are going to get to the NBA Finals for the first time.

Injury watch: Paul has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and the Suns said Saturday that he remains in them so his status — at least for Game 1 — is murky. Leonard’s knee has been diagnosed as a sprain, though the Clippers have said more tests were pending and haven't provided much in the way of updates since. And the Clippers’ Serge Ibaka (back) is done for the rest of the season.

Numbers of note: The Suns have won seven consecutive games, matching their longest streak of the season. The last time they won more in a row was their 8-0 run inside the NBA’s restart bubble last summer. ... The Clippers won the last four games of their West semifinal series with Utah — the first four-game postseason winning streak in franchise history. They’d won three straight on two other occasions. ... George averaged 32.3 points in the three games against the Suns this season, shooting 61% on 3-pointers and getting 53% of his points from beyond the arc. ... This is the fifth trip to the conference finals for Clippers reserve guard Rajon Rondo. ... Paul has appeared in 119 playoff games without reaching the finals. That’s the fifth most in NBA history; Paul Millsap has played in 129 without a finals game, Al Horford has 124, Joe Johnson and Steve Nash 120 each. ... Booker is averaging 27.9 points and Suns center Deandre Ayton is shooting 72% in the playoffs. ... Phoenix’s Jae Crowder has four technicals so far in the postseason. Players must sit a game when they reach seven.

Prediction: The Clippers are finally here, getting to the conference finals for the first time and ousting Utah without Leonard in the final games of the series. The Suns will have home-court edge and a week of rest before Game 1. The Clippers’ toughness will test Phoenix, but in the end it’ll be Paul, Booker and coach Monty Williams finding a way. Suns in 7.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany clicks at Euro 2020 with 4-2 win over Portugal

    MUNICH (AP) — Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal. The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving Germany a 4-2 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals. But defenders Rúben Di

  • Fleury's late-game blunder gives Canadiens new life in Game 3

    Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.

  • France held to 1-1 draw by Hungary at Euro 2020

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament. Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again at the European Championship, held the World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow f

  • Anderson Silva open to boxing Paul brothers following fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

    Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.

  • Richard Bland is leading the way at the U.S. Open ... wait, who?

    If you're wondering who Richard Bland is, join the club.

  • Bills WR Cole Beasley calls NFLPA 'a joke' over new COVID-19 rules restricting unvaccinated players

    Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.

  • U.S. Open: Viktor Hovland withdraws after getting sand in his eye

    That's one way for the U.S. Open to torment a golfer.

  • George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies after Tommy John surgery complications

    Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.

  • Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19

    The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.

  • Raptors roundup: Siakam surgery, OG snub, Nate Bjorkgren's return

    While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.

  • 'Full of waffles but devoid of life:' Fantasy football loser punished with 15 hours in Waffle House

    Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.

  • The Latest: Bale motivated to play at Wembley at Euro 2020

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Wales captain Gareth Bale says the prospect of playing a last 16 game in London with easy access for its “Red Wall” of fans is an extra motivating factor to beat Italy and win its European Championship group. Wales meets an Azzurri side on a 29-match unbeaten streak in Rome on Sunday. The Group A winner will play the second-place team from Group C at Wembley Stadium next Saturday. Bale says “for the Welsh fans to be able to come and watch us is d

  • Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Sunday's last round of Group A games

    Group A concludes on Sunday with Italy needing a win or a tie to win the group.

  • Russia wrests away water polo bronze medal from Canadian women in Athens

    Canada will depart the World League Super Final without a water polo medal but having gained valuable game experience ahead of the women's Olympic tournament next month in Tokyo. The Canadians dropped a 14-10 decision to Russia in the bronze-medal match on Saturday in Athens. Russia, which also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, had lost 12-10 to Canada in the preliminary round in Greece. "Russia plays a fast pace game. We will need to be ready," head coach David Paradelo said before Saturd

  • Jays acquire reliever Jacob Barnes from Mets in exchange for prospect Troy Miller

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 6.27 earned-run average over 19 relief appearances this season with the Mets. The six-foot-two 231-pound right-hander has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career. Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with advanced-A Vancouver and double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a min

  • Canada beats United States 2-1 in opener at world para-hockey championship

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — James Dunn and Tyler McGregor scored power-play goals to help Canada open the world para-hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday. Liam Hickey and Anton Jacobs-Webb each had one assist and Dominic Larocque made 15 saves. “It was awesome to be back on the ice," Hickey said. "Our entire team is very grateful to be in competition again. We are happy to start off the tournament with a win and we are extremely excited to carry the momentum forward a

  • Sore knee threatens Bogdanovic's status for Hawks in Game 7

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks may be without their top 3-point shooter with their season on the line. Bogdan Bogdanovic's status is uncertain for Sunday night's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at Philadelphia due to a knee injury. Bogdanovic left Friday night's 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return. Coach Nate McMillan said Saturday the soreness is not related to the fracture in the same knee which forced Bogdanovic t

  • NFL retirees mentoring players on fatherhood playbook

    Long before Usama Young’s father co-starred with him in a Super Bowl commercial, he influenced his love for football. “The other day we were talking about our heroes and I was talking about how my dad taught me how to tackle, just be fearless and look the opponent in the eye and don’t put your head down,” said Young, a safety who played for the Saints, Browns and Raiders between 2007-15. “I played with that fearlessness. And I think my dad pushing me every day, being able to be at my game, prayi

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov fall in tune-up events ahead of Wimbledon

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered semifinal losses Saturday at warmup events ahead of Wimbledon. Shapovalov, the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Fever-Tree Championships in London. Norrie will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the top-seeded Italian defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) decision to Ugo Humbert of France in a ba

  • NBA playoff notebook: Clippers leading the comeback craze

    The postseason is now comeback season. And the Los Angeles Clippers can claim to be the comeback kings. The Clippers’ franchise is known for many things on the futility front: never making the NBA Finals; going 30 years without winning a single playoff series (1976-2006); going 0-8 before Friday in games where the team could have clinched a berth in the conference finals. Let them be known for this now as well: No lead, against that franchise, is apparently safe. There have been only eight insta