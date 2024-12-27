Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's progress 'really good' but he's still not ready to return

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches from the bench during a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 21. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

Kawhi Leonard took part in a five-on-five practice Thursday, and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said his star forward is making progress in recovering from a right knee injury but there is still no timetable for his season debut.

“He has to play some more five on five,” Lue said. “So we got to get all the days we got to get him in, keep stacking the days and see how he fares after that.”

Leonard will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, nor will he join the team on a three-game trip that starts Monday in New Orleans, Lue said.

While the team is away, Leonard will practice with the San Diego Clippers, the Clippers' G League team. That will give Leonard more time to play five on five and get the "right amount of reps," Lue said.

“Making sure he’s doing everything so this doesn’t occur again so we can kind of monitor the fluid and see how it’s working,” Lue said. “So far it’s been really good and we just want to continue to keep progressing.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.