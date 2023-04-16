Clippers All-Star George could miss entire first round against the Suns

Paul George is unlikely to be fit to feature for the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA playoffs first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

The eight-time All-Star forward has been out with a sprained right knee since March 21, but it had been hoped he would be back in time for the start of the postseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski though, the Clippers have been preparing for the series without George.

It means they will almost certainly need to rely heavily on Kawhi Leonard in his absence against a Suns team that has gone to another level since adding Kevin Durant in February.

George averaged 23.8 points per game during the regular season, as well as 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.8 three-point shots made.

Game 1 between the Clippers and the Suns takes place in Phoenix on Sunday.