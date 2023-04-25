Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard for must-win Game 5 vs. Suns

Kawhi Leonard will sit again.

The Los Angeles Clippers ruled Leonard out for Game 5 on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. They announced the decision on Monday.

Leonard will miss his third straight game in the series with a knee sprain. The Clippers also ruled out Paul George, who's been sidelined since the regular season with a knee sprain. George was not expected to recover in time to play in the first round of the playoffs.

Leonard, a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, looked very much like his prime self in the first two games of the series. He led the Clippers to a Game 1 upset in Phoenix while posting 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He shone again in a Game 2 loss with 31 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Kawhi Leonard will miss his third straight game with a knee sprain. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

The road split with George on the sideline line gave hope the Leonard could lead a Clippers challenge of a Suns team playing with healthy stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. The news of his injury put a damper on those hopes, and the Clippers have since fallen into a 1-3 hole after losing two straight at home. Now they face a must-win Game 5 on the road with their two best players on the sideline.