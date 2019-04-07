Clippers open roster spot ahead of playoffs, could reportedly add new player

The Clippers have an open roster spot.

Los Angeles has waived forward Luc Mbah A Moute, the team announced Sunday. It could look to sign a player before the playoffs begin next weekend, according to a report from ESPN.

The Clippers waiving of Luc Mbah A Moute -- who was lost for the season with knee surgery -- gives the franchise a roster spot to sign another player prior to the playoffs. That scenario is a consideration for Clippers before end of regular season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2019

Mbah A Moute left the Rockets to sign with the Clippers after 2017-18 but only appeared in four games for Los Angeles. He was sidelined with a knee injury for a majority of the season.

The Clippers could look to find a contributor on the free agent market as the regular season winds down. It is sixth in the Western Conference standings and has flourished as of late, despite sending its best player, Tobias Harris, to Philadelphia before the trade deadline.

Oddly enough, the Clippers' top scorer is Lou Williams, who averages 20.1 points per game off the bench. Their next man up mentality and gritty play style makes it hard to pinpoint their best strength. However, they lack the star power every other Western Conference contender has.

Los Angeles (47-23) has won seven of its last 10 games. But it is just 1/2 game ahead of Oklahoma City and one game ahead of San Antonio in the playoff race.

The Clippers will face the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.



