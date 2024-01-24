Clippers' offense cooks while LeBron James watches Lakers lose

James Harden drives to the hoop as Austin Reaves defends in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Russell Westbrook couldn’t work his right foot into his black Jordans late in the first quarter Tuesday, but the play had to go on.

He dribbled to the left, one sneaker and one sock touching the court, and swished home a three.

In this latest edition of the Lakers and Clippers, even the most ridiculous shots would fall.

The Clippers feasted on Kawhi Leonard mid-range shots, James Harden stepbacks, Paul George drives and, yes, Westbrook threes. The Lakers countered with Anthony Davis’ interior force, D’Angelo Russell’s scoring heater and the other three starters scoring in double figures.

The Clippers, more so than the Lakers, were equipped to win this kind of game, their spread-out firepower leading them to a 127-116 win.

Leonard scored 25 and Harden had 23 to lead six players in double figures for the Clippers. The Lakers got 27 from Russell and 26 and 12 rebounds from Davis in the loss, the team going ice cold in the fourth.

There was one big defensive play of note, a singular moment in a game full of offensive skill.

Harden flew towards the rim in transition with Russell sprinting back, and in maybe the showiest defensive play of his career, meeting the former MVP on the way to the rim for a huge blocked shot.

One night after Joel Embiid scored 70 and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 and on the same night that New Orleans had 153 points against Utah, the offensive explosion in the NBA didn’t skip over Crypto.com Arena.

The Clippers were above 60% from the bulk of the game, only slowing down in the fourth when the physicality and intensity between the two teams ratcheted up a notch.

The Lakers’ offense, which has been an issue for most of the season, hung tightly enough, getting within a single possession in the fourth, but without LeBron James, the team couldn’t come all the way back from the 16-point deficit it faced in the first half.

The Lakers learned they’d be without James on Monday, ruling their star out with a left ankle injury.

“Just trying to be proactive with his ankle,” Darvin Ham said pregame. “He'll probably be day-to-day. But that's pretty much it.”

The win is the Clippers’ first over the Lakers’ this season, something that would matter if the teams were in the same standings stratosphere. The Clippers are now 13 games over .500 while the Lakers fell one game below after the loss.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.