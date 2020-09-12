Nuggets rally from the brink to extend series vs. Clippers

Down by as much as 16 points in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets found a way to survive.

The Nuggets prevailed 111-105 in a must-win game on Friday to force a Game 6, down 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals.

It had initially appeared to be another sledgehammer performance from the Clippers, who led by double digits for much of the second and third quarter. However, a third-quarter surge led by Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap brought the Nuggets back in it as the Clippers’ shooting ran cold.

Jamal Murray ended up leading the Nuggets in scoring with 26 points, but that came on high volume with 7-of-25 shooting. Jokic was his usual self with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Nuggets still have to win two games to complete a shocking series comeback, but they have obviously done that before in the first round against the Utah Jazz. However, the Clippers are an entirely different animal.

