Clippers' Marcus Morris ejected for Flagrant 2 foul after hacking Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Clippers forward Marcus Morris earned an ejection Sunday with a Flagrant 2 foul on Mavericks forward Luka Doncic.

Officials ruled Morris made excessive contact above the shoulders and did not make a play on the ball when he swung his arm and hit Doncic about the head. Doncic tried to charge at Morris after being sent to the floor but was restrained by center Boban Marjanovic.

Marcus Morris Sr. has been ejected following excess contact on Luka Doncic.

LA coach Doc Rivers told ESPN he thought Morris' play was clean.

The first-quarter foul added to the bad blood between the teams in this first-round NBA playoff series, again with Doncic in the middle. LA's Montrezl Harrell made what was considered a racist comment toward Doncic in Game 3 of the series. Harrell apologized to Doncic in person prior to Game 4. Morris scuffled with Doncic in Game 5 but denied trying to injure him by stepping on his foot. Doncic played most of the series on a sprained ankle.

Los Angeles went on to eliminate Dallas from the first round, winning 111-97.