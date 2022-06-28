Clippers, Ivica Zubac agree on contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $33 million extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. The Clippers declined his $7.5M team option for 2022-2023, clearing the way for Zubac’s new deal.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

StatMuse @statmuse
Ivica Zubac is in LA for 3 more years. Zubac as a Clipper:
9.2 PPG
7.7 RPG
61.8 FG% (!)
The longest tenured Clipper. pic.twitter.com/UXnRdw3QxE5:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source confirms to @Theathletic that LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac is getting a raise. 3-year, $33 million. @Wojespn first.
No options, fully guaranteed, hits market 2025. Not trade eligible this offseason. Longest-tenured Clipper returns as unquestioned starting center. – 5:21 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Clippers and C Ivica Zubac have agreed to a three-year, $33M extension, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/6t2hULeL9E5:14 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $33 million extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. The Clippers declined his $7.5M team option for 2022-2023, clearing the way for Zubac’s new deal. – 5:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
List of centers whose salary fits within Denver’s $8.2 mil TPE:
Zach Collins
Ivica Zubac
Jaxson Hayes
Alex Len
Boban Marjanovic
Goga Bitadze
Day’Ron Sharpe
Willy Hernangomez
Tony Bradley (player option)
Not a great list, but if Denver uses the MLE on a wing, gotta get creative. – 12:02 PM

The Clippers have until June 29 to exercise a $7.5 million team option on Zubac’s contract and they are widely expected to do it after the big man’s displays this last year and justified projections that he can improve further. “I want to stay and I think they want to keep me,” Zubac said. “I think I should be there and they’re going to pick it up. I like Los Angeles a lot and I like the Clippers. It’s like a family to me. Hopefully, everything is going to work out.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 26, 2022

Zubac is fresh off his most productive run in his NBA trip so far. The 25-year-old center averaged career-highs in all statistical categories with 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over “I think I did better than the previous year,” Zubac, 25, said on his 2021-22 performances with the Clippers. “I think that I improved on some stuff. There was more opportunity for me offensively and I think I took advantage of that. We didn’t make the playoffs in the end but considering all the injuries and missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard throughout the season, I think we did a pretty good job in the regular season. Fighting and finishing with a winning record.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 26, 2022

This summer will mark Zubac’s return to the national team and it’s an ambitious one. “I think we have a really good chance to do something in the EuroBasket this summer,” Zubac said. “We got a lot of good players and I think that this is the year that we’re all going to come together. We can get a good result. Of course [I’m committed]. I’ll be there. Hopefully, everyone else will. I think we have a good team and this is a good chance for us to finally fight for the medal.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 26, 2022

 

