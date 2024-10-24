.

Chris Haynes: Sources: Los Angeles Clippers granted permission for PJ Tucker’s agent Andre Buck to speak with other teams to facilitate working on a trade. Both sides continue working together while the veteran remains away from the team waiting for an opportunity to contribute to winning.

Source: x.com

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Last Clippers overtime game was November 1 at Los Angeles

PJ Tucker debut, second night of back-to-back, and the game before Harden's debut

Suns were 3-0 in OT last season - 12:45 AM

More on this storyline

Law Murray: The LA Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (knee), Mo Bamba (knee), and PJ Tucker (mutual) for the season opener vs Phoenix Suns -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 22, 2024

Eurohoops: 💢😬 Gilbert Arenas claims he'd rather pay Thanasis Antetokounmpo $5 million than PJ Tucker because at least Thanasis wouldn’t poison the locker room. pic.x.com/gJRDSpZ4f3 -via Twitter @Eurohoopsnet / October 10, 2024

Ideally, the Clippers would have had Tucker participate with the team until the winter, when the trade market presents more realistic options. Tucker’s high salary could then be helpful to the Clippers toward completing a transaction. But Tucker has such limited trade value that it would certainly cost the Clippers an asset to move him. It’s not like the Clippers don’t have positions of weakness. The offense lacks consistent shooting threats, especially with Leonard out indefinitely to manage his right knee rehabilitation, and there is no reliable backup center. New acquisition Mo Bamba was held out of scrimmages and the preseason opener with left knee soreness, while 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones still has to make the team after playing in zero NBA games last season. -via New York Times / October 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Clippers grant permission for PJ Tucker's camp to explore trade options