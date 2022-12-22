Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.

After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.

Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

There was little else to celebrate for Charlotte, which trailed by 20 at 33-13 less than 11 minutes into the game. The Clippers led 37-19 after one quarter and were up 71-40 at halftime.

Mason Plumlee scored 18 points for the Hornets, and Jalen McDaniels added 16.

TIP INS

Hornets: It was Ball’s second career triple-double in a game at Los Angeles after he had one last season against the Lakers.

Clippers: Terance Mann was assessed a personal foul for shoving Kelly Oubre Jr. twice near the end of the first quarter, with both players receiving technical fouls after the play was reviewed. UP NEXT

Hornets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Clippers: At Philadelphia on Friday night.

Doug Padilla, The Associated Press