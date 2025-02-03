Clippers face the Lakers in conference play

Los Angeles Lakers (28-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action.

The Clippers are 6-3 against the rest of their division. The Clippers rank third in the league giving up only 107.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Lakers are 17-11 against Western Conference opponents. The Lakers have a 12-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up (13.3). The Lakers average 5.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (107.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is scoring 21.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kris Dunn: out (knee), Nicolas Batum: out (illness), Cam Christie: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (hip).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (personal), Luka Doncic: out (calf), Christian Wood: out (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press