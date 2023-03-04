Clippers face the Grizzlies on 5-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (38-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its five-game slide when the Clippers play Memphis.

The Clippers are 19-21 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 14- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Grizzlies are 20-17 in Western Conference play. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 59.2 points per game in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 14.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 22.8 points, six rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Morant is scoring 27.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 19.4 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 120.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (elbow), Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press