Clippers 'checking the boxes' with Kawhi's Leonard's rehab, but when will he return?

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls in March. The Clippers remain uncertain on whether Leonard will be able to play in their season opener on Oct. 23. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

The Clippers played their first game at the Intuit Dome, their new home in Inglewood, in a preseason contest Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, and they did so without Kawhi Leonard — again.

The Clippers have one preseason game left to play, against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night that will be in owner Steve Ballmer’s new $2-billion palace, but will Leonard be on the court?

“He won’t play Thursday,” Lue said.

That’s because Leonard still is dealing with inflammation in his right knee.

With the Clippers playing their regular-season opener at home on Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns, Lue was asked what the plan is for Leonard going forward.

“Continue to keep rehabbing, keep getting better and keep checking the boxes,” he said.

Leonard missed the Clippers' final eight regular-season games from the 2023-24 campaign because of his knee. He played in just two of the Clippers' six first-round playoff games against the Mavericks.

He’s in the first year of a three-year, $152-million contract extension, but there remains uncertainty about when Leonard will be able to play. On Thursday, Lue said he was "not sure" if Leonard would play in the Clippers' season opener.

In the meantime, James Harden played in his fourth preseason game for the Clippers. But Harden, the Clippers’ other star alongside Leonard, will not play in the final preseason game, Lue said.

Harden had a double-double against the Mavericks with 10 points and 12 assists. But he was just three for 12 from the field in 23 minutes during the Clippers’ 110-96 victory over Dallas.

“He’s doing all the right things,” Lue said. “He’s been a great leader, on and off the floor, and he’s been in this situation a lot of times in Houston. So, he’s up for the challenge.”

For Norman Powell, the challenge for him is to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

That was his goal at the start of Clippers training camp and that hasn’t changed.

Though he was one of the top sixth men in the NBA last season, Powell is seeking a bigger role with the Clippers.

Lue described what he wants out of Powell, who had 13 points on four-for-eight shooting against the Mavericks.

“Getting starters' minutes,” Lue said. “Be able to score the basketball. When you don’t, just taking the defensive challenge every night. So, being able to guard his position, being able to match up with guys. We talked about two years ago, we saw in the playoffs in Phoenix, like, taking the challenge defensively. He’s gotten a lot better.

"So, just being able to guard guys every night, being able to switch, sometimes guard point guards when we need him too. He’s been phenomenal so far in this training camp.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.