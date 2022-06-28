Clippers C Ivica Zubac agrees to 3-year, $33 million extension, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers are holding onto Ivica Zubac for a while.

The team's starting center has agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers will reportedly decline their $7.5 million option for the 2022-23 season to pave way for the deal.

Zubac had been set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career next offseason, assuming the Clippers picked up that team option for the final season of a four-year, $28 million extension he signed in 2019.

The deal will give Zubac about a $4 million per year pay bump, but still gives the Clippers their underrated center at a solid price. Playing a career-high 24.4 minutes per game last season, Zubac also averaged career highs in points (10.3), rebounds (8.5), assists (1.6) and blocks (1.0) per game.

It has already been a busy offseason for the Clippers, who are expected to sign former All-Star point guard John Wall in free agency and have already signed forward Robert Covington to a two-year, $24 million extension.

Veteran forward Nicolas Batum, one of the team's most important players last season, and back-up center Isaiah Hartenstein will both hit free agency, however, so the team could still have some moves to make. Of course, the team's biggest move would be to have a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell next season.