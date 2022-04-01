Injuries and rest turn Clippers-Bucks game into April Fools prank on NBA

April Fools' Day means a cascade of jokes ranging from mildly funny to "How could you possibly think this was a good idea." This year's edition saw the biggest joke played on anyone who bought tickets for a Los Angeles Clippers-Milwaukee Bucks game.

Normally, a Clippers-Bucks game would mean some major names on the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kawhi Leonard. Paul George. Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday. Norman Powell. A game between those players would be well worth the price of admission, but that is unfortunately not what the fans are getting.

Here's the Clippers' injury report:

Via the Clippers: Whole bunch of dudes out tonight in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/s78SYw8gup — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 1, 2022

And here's who isn't suiting up for the Bucks:

Injury Report Update:



Out:



Giannis - Right Knee; Soreness

Jrue - Left Ankle; Sprain

Brook - Return to Competition Reconditioning

Khris - Left Wrist; Soreness

DeAndre' - Right Knee; Surgery — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 1, 2022

Not only are each team's top three players not suiting up, they will also be missing names like Reggie Jackson, Brook Lopez, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum. Get ready for plenty of Terance Mann and Grayson Allen.

Granted, Leonard has been out for the season as he recovers from an ACL tear and Powell has been out since Feb. 10 with a foot fracture, so not all of those injuries are surprises. The biggest issue is that both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back, with Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, George, Morris, Jackson and Batum all playing in games that went to overtime Thursday night.

If you're the kind of person who wants to bet on such a game, the Bucks are currently 3.5-point favorite at BetMGM.