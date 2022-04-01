Injuries and rest turn Clippers-Bucks game into April Fools prank on NBA

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
April Fools' Day means a cascade of jokes ranging from mildly funny to "How could you possibly think this was a good idea." This year's edition saw the biggest joke played on anyone who bought tickets for a Los Angeles Clippers-Milwaukee Bucks game.

Normally, a Clippers-Bucks game would mean some major names on the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kawhi Leonard. Paul George. Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday. Norman Powell. A game between those players would be well worth the price of admission, but that is unfortunately not what the fans are getting.

Here's the Clippers' injury report:

And here's who isn't suiting up for the Bucks:

Not only are each team's top three players not suiting up, they will also be missing names like Reggie Jackson, Brook Lopez, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum. Get ready for plenty of Terance Mann and Grayson Allen.

Granted, Leonard has been out for the season as he recovers from an ACL tear and Powell has been out since Feb. 10 with a foot fracture, so not all of those injuries are surprises. The biggest issue is that both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back, with Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, George, Morris, Jackson and Batum all playing in games that went to overtime Thursday night.

If you're the kind of person who wants to bet on such a game, the Bucks are currently 3.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks controls the ball against Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Neither Giannis Antetokounmpo nor Marcus Morris are playing in Clippers-Bucks tonight. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
