Clippers, Blazers exchange 5 players in trade

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday In exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025.

The trade, first announced by ESPN, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. The move comes less than a week before the NBA's trade deadline.

Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injuries and protocol absences. The six-year veteran came to Portland last year in a trade with Toronto.

Covington, in his ninth season, has averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Portland.

Bledsoe, a guard in his 12th season, has started in 29 games for the Clippers, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 assists.

Winslow has averaged 12.9 minutes a game as a reserve forward for the Clippers with 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. He posted a photo of a Trail Blazers hat on Instagram with the word “Vibes.”

Johnson, just 19, appeared in 15 games with Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers are 21-31 this season and in 10th place in the Western Conference heading in their game Friday night against Oklahoma City. The Clippers, at 27-27, are in eighth place in the West.

