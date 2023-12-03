Clippers beat Warriors 113-112 in Los Angeles to split home-and-home series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George made a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, giving the Clippers their first lead of the game, and Los Angeles hung on beat the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Saturday.

George led the Clippers — who avenged a 120-114 loss to Golden State two days earlier in San Francisco — with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. James Harden added 21 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20.

After a timeout, Draymond Green missed a potential-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers, four each by Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry led the Warriors with 22 points and 11 assists in his 900th NBA game. Green had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Moses Moody added 21 points and made 9 of 10 free throws.

NETS 129, MAGIC 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 26 of his 42 points in the first quarter and Brooklyn ended Orlando's winning streak at nine.

Orlando was trying for first 10-game winning streak in franchise history, but had little hope after Bridges outscored them by himself as the Nets ran out to a 43-22 lead after 12 minutes.

Bridges shot 12 for 20 from the field and 15 for 18 from the free throw line, falling three points shy of his career high. The Nets have won four of five.

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony each scored 20 points for Orlando.

TIMBERWOLVES 123, HORNETS 117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had a season-high 26 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Charlotte.

West-leading Minnesota improved to 15-4. Naz Reid scored 23 points and Mike Conley had 14 points and 10 assists. Terry Rozier scored 23 points for Charlotte.

Charlotte led by four with 4:53 remaining before Towns and Gobert combined to score eight points in a 13-3 surge that put the Timberwolves ahead 115-109 with 2:02 left.

CAVALIERS 110, PISTONS 101

DETROIT (AP) — Max Strus and Darius Garland each scored 22 points and Cleveland handed Detroit its 17th straight loss.

The Pistons are 2-18, with the losing streak the longest in one season in franchise history and second-longest overall behind a 21-game slide at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. They haven’t won since Oct. 28 against Chicago.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for Cleveland, and Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Cade Cunningham had 23 points and 11 assists for Detroit, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points in his season debut.

